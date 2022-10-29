SANDECO Group Partners Lagos Govt

The Lagos State Government, in collaboration with the Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Panel on Relations, and SANDECO Group, officially convened a one-day symposium on Emergency Systems and the Economy on the 25th of October 2022, at the Marriott Hotel, Ikeja Lagos.

The Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations was created to effectively develop appropriate synergies between the MDAs and stakeholders to facilitate a safer and disaster-free environment. These outcomes have been achieved through strategic thinking, innovation and research and development. The safety and emergency agencies in the state are under her supervision. These include the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), the Lagos State Safety Board, and the Command and Control Centre of the Fire Service.

Themed ‘Emergency Systems and the Economy: Impact and Opportunities’, the one-day event had the presence of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu; the Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat; Special Advisers to the Governor; captains of industry and other key stakeholders including keynote speakers and discussants, firefighters, emergency services personnel, staff of the Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations Agencies and its departments.

Following the rendition of the national anthem, the Special Adviser to the Governor in the Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations, Mr. Mobolaji Ogundele, gave the welcome address. He explained the purpose of the symposium was to bring together cerebral minds to discuss the way forward for a safer Lagos.

Unveiling the new Fire Service logo provided an opportunity to reflect on the new symbol that showed the fire service’s proactive measures and responsive terms. The Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Hamzat, representing Governor Sanwo-Olu, elucidated the fact of Lagos State being saddled with the responsibility for the safety of lives and properties of its citizens.

He laid out thought-provoking ideas and pragmatic steps of the government towards a safer Lagos by expanding the facilities of fire stations and taking preventive measures to curb and combat the spread of fire outbreaks and disasters. He appealed to all present to be part of the change and take ownership of the assets currently provided by the state; and urged everyone to cooperate in assisting the firefighters and emergency services.