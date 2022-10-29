LP Chairman, Abure, Appeals for Continued Support, Inaugurates PCC

Emameh Gabriel in Abuja

The National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Barr. Julius Abure, yesterday, appealed to party faithful and well- meaning Nigerians to continue with their organic support for the party as it kicks off its presidential election campaigns.

Abure also said that the Labour Party lacks funds to compete against the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), accusing the two parties of amassing stolen monies for years.

The party which is set to kickoff its presidential campaign today in Lafia, Nasarawa State, inaugurated its Presidential Campaign Council in Abuja yesterday, as it called on members of the PCC to do all that was needed to be done to lead the party to victory in 2023.

“The party is competing against parties that have stolen our resources and common patrimony and ready to deploy it in the election.

“Nigerians have realised they need to take back the country. The massive support and followership enjoyed in recent times shows the people are ready and determined to take back their country.

“We need a lot of funding to drive the process, as the presidential candidate cannot do it alone,” Abure appealed.

While congratulating those who made the campaign council, the national chairman noted it was not an easy task to arrive at the list, and urged those who made the list to justify their inclusion.

He added that the “OBIdient Movement is driven by character, competence and capacity, and as such they should demonstrate that they have the capacity to drive the party to victory in 2023.”

The Presidential Campaign Council list contains 1,453 members which is an increase from the initial 1,234-member list that was earlier released.

The Chairman of PCC, is AIG Mohammed Zarewa, while the Secretary, Comrade Ojukwu.

Dr. Doyin Okupe remains the Director General of the campaign council while the Deputy DG North is Alhaji Bello Yusuf Maitama and Mr. Denzel Ketenbe is Deputy Director- General (South).

Former governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra State, Oseloka Obaze, will serve as Deputy Director-General and Campaign Manager.

Other members of the National Working Committee (NWC) attended the inauguration.