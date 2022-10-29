Izu Ojukwu’s Period Drama to Premiere on Prime Video

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

The official trailer for ‘4.4.44’, a feature length film set to premiere on Prime Video was released a couple of days back to the delight of movie buffs and fans of the movie director, Izu Ojukwu. Ojukwu’s return to the screens is exciting news especially as the filmmaker is regarded as one of Nollywood’s most prolific filmmaker and is bringing another historic movie.

Ojukwu directed historical films ‘Amina’, and ‘76’ which premiered to critical acclaim and awards in 2016. The ‘4.4.44’ psychological drama, set in the early 1940s, chronicles the true stories of two perfect individuals who will have their world rattled after a harrowing event on their wedding night. The period title was short last year.

It features a star-studded cast including Richard Mofe Damijo and Nse Ikpe-Etim in the lead roles. Other stars include Chiwetelu Agu, Seun Akindele, Blessing Onwukwe, Efe Irele, Alibaba, Teni Apata, Broda Shaggi, amongst others. Unveiling the trailer, Ojukwu revealed that the film’s plot is based on a true-life story about love, sacrifice. The trailer also hints on a spirited story about love and mental health struggles.

Some dates change everything. 4th of April, 1944 was one of those days. “The day true love is put to test. The day two perfect individuals with perfect love and perfect lives will have their world rattled and all they hold dear will never remain the same again. Based on a true story,” the film director wrote on Instagram teasing the film’s plot.

Filming for ‘4.4.44’ kicked off last April in Cross River state. The production was inspired by a true family life story narrated by Winifred Mena-Ajakpovi. The period drama was shot by Peter Kreil with arts direction by Pat Nebo. Mena-Ajakpovi during principle photography hinted that the film is family themed and celebrates strong women. “And so after 17 months of planning, our cameras finally rolled today.

“A very emotional moment for me for so many reasons including that this is a true family story,” Winifred wrote on Instagram. I celebrate all strong women like Theresa in this story. I acknowledge all families dealing with any issues around mental health. The world will hear of you and your journey and celebrate you. ‘4:4:44’ reaching a global audience through the streaming platform will be dream come through for her. My team and I poured our heart and soul into the making of this film, to honour a story so dear to me and live up to the responsibility the project itself placed on us,” she enthused.

4:4:44 will be available to Prime Video subscribers globally, from November 2022.