Guchi Pairs Yemi Alade in New Song

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Don’t get deceived by her petite. For what she lacks in height, her voice covers. If you had followed her or seen her perform, then you would understand that this songstress Ugochi Onuoha whose stage name is Guchi, has got her time coming. The PG Records Entertainment artiste has lived up to expectation since her emergence on the music scene in 2019 with the love song ‘No be Jazz’.

Guchi has released a good number of sizzling songs. Some of which one can’t help but enjoy include Benezma, Jennifer, Joro, Addicted, American Love, Scatter My Head featuring Zlatan among other mind-blowing bops. After stealing fans’ love with this discography of smashing songs, mostly love themes, Guchi is out with another brand new distinctive love song.

This time, the talented music diva collaborates with Yemi Alade to unravel this mind-blowing piece, ‘I Swear’. Released October 21, 2022, this Afrobeats song, having Alade, one of the top-notch female Nigerian musicians is one which Guchi’s esteemed fanbase will be pleased to hear. On this iconic Gen Z and Millennial partnership, both female stars wow and shower encomium on their significant others.

Long before the music materialized, listeners continued to liken the style of both singers. Timely, ‘I Swear’ satisfies the demand for their collaboration. ‘I Swear’ accommodates groove and reflection. The beat maker, ChechDaProducer’s composition subtly lures you to the dance floor but the lyrics could evoke an entirely different response.

In one verse, Guchi admits to being hopelessly in love and in the other, Alade begs for the longevity of her lover’s commitment. ‘I Swear’ is a euphony you will cherish so much in 2 minutes 18 seconds. Guchi and the Nigerian chanteuse, Alade created a vigorous sound in this latest entry, allowing each other to shine individually without anyone, overpowering the other.

The song is so beautiful and soothing to the heart. Nevertheless, this is Guchi’s second instalment for the year 2022, following, “Speedometer”, which is still buzzing around. Guchi is currently one of the Fast-rising female artists in Nigeria to reckon with. She is a singer and songwriter gifted with a very unique voice and talent. She sounds very impressive and promising, and with her offerings so far, very prepared for music.

Her early life was pretty much inspiring following how she remained focused and strived for her musical aspiration and career. She was born in Kaduna State but grew up in Abuja where she attained her primary and secondary school educational qualification. She further acquired her higher educational qualification at the University of Lagos.

Eclectic in the genre of music she plays, her foray into music was inspired by her passion for music. “I have always had passion for music. Right from growing up I started from the choir in church. And so from the very beginning I have always had passion, the love for music,” she told this reporter among others some three years ago during her unveiling.