 Group Asks Ortom to Stop Causing Distraction in PDP





A group known as Middlebelt Renaissance Movement (MRM) has warned the Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, to stop distracting the supporters of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state and the Middle Belt zone over 2023 general elections, saying that the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar remains the constitutionally recognised candidate of the party in next year’s presidential election.

The group in a statement signed by its Chairman Board of Trustees, Mr. Philip Terver, in Makurdi, urged the governor to retrace his steps and come back to the fold in the interest of his state and the Middle Belt zone.

The group noted that it’s high time, Ortom jettison his personal and selfish ambition for the sake of the people in the state, who are earnestly waiting for PDP to rescue the state and country from the maladministration of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government in the country.

\

Terver asserted that the group has tentacles across the length and breadth of the state and the region, and will continue to work tirelessly to ensure victory for Atiku Abubakar in the coming presidential election.

Cautioning the Governor Nyesom Wike’s camp in the PDP to stop misleading the teeming and loyal supporters of the party across the nation, Terver said “they should all come back to the fold and work for the victory of the party in the interest of Nigerians, who have suffered untold hardships under the misrule of APC.

Terver described Ortom’s attack on the personality of Atiku as “a needless grandstanding and desecration of the Tiv culture.”

“The governor’s attack on the personality of the former Vice President is a desecration of Tiv traditional institution.

“Has Ortom for a moment forgotten that Atiku is the “Zege Mule -U – Tiv that must be respected by every Tiv sons and daughters?

“We are appealing to our brothers and sisters in the state, to appeal to the governor to sheathe his sword and come back to the fold for the interest of all who are earnestly waiting for a genuine change at the centre.”

He said the nation cannot afford another four years of APC administration in the country especially the Middle Belt region that have been the headquarters of banditary and killings in the last seven years.

The group promised to continue to mobilise youths and women in the state and the zone to work tirelessly for Atiku’s victory in the presidential election.