BBO2 Draws Attention with ‘Eyes Dey Red’

Duro Ikhazuagbe

United States of America-based Nigerian-American musician, songwriter and record label executive, Jesse Adesotu Woghiren-Obamedo, known professionally as THE BBO2, is excited by the progress made so far by the latest single he dropped in August that has garnered well over one million streams.

“Eyes Dey Red” released under his Bigmanity Records label is an Afro-fusion genre, addressing the many troubled political trend around the country and the world as a whole.

BBO2 insists he may be in the Diaspora, he is not oblivious of the mounting political and economic problems in Nigeria and “Eyes Dey Red” is his way of drawing attention to the many challenges pervading the length and breadth of Nigeria.

Laced in rich vocals, reminiscent of legendary Fela Anikulapo’s Afrobeat style but different with rap infusions, “Eyes Dey Red” makes great use of drums, trumpets and saxophones to give that Afro-fusion vibe that is gripping the world at the moment.

Speaking from his base in US during the week, BBO2 stressed “we cannot pretend that all is well with us as a nation right now. Our leaders need to address those things making “Eyes Dey Red”.

BBO2 believes Nigeria’s strength lies in her population and diversity of culture. “We must do all possible to tap our diversity and population to become economic and political force globally. We have what it takes as a nation to give our people better lives,” observed the artiste, who also has a clothing line called LOTRAFX.

With previous tracks like TNKOTB, Winter Vibes, Oyoyo, Feeling What I Feel and Zinga Zinga Ling released on his Bigmanity label, BBO2, who has degrees in Music & Business Management/Intellectual Properties Laws from the Northeastern University in Boston, USA, is currently executing viable plans to kickstart a major carnival of songs, dance and drumming.

“I want to continue the legacy of my grandfather. I am currently working on plans for a festival of songs, dance and drumming this time around on a global scale. That is one legacy of my grandparents and family I want to continue,” BBO2 hinted with pride.

He recalls how in the traditional Bini setting, farmers’ harvest time used to be celebrated with music and dance. “We as Africans should not run away from our heritage. We used to celebrate harvest time with dance and music. It was our ways of thanking God for annual robust harvest of agricultural produce and crops. I want to continue this tradition through this music festival.”

As an entrepreneur with tentacles spread beyond USA and Nigeria, BBO2 insisted he just didn’t come into music but have it in his genes. Born into the royal family of Chief Egbe (Omedo) Woghiren of King Obanosa lineage in Benin City, BBO2’s influence must have come from his parents. His mother used to perform at family events in the US while his grandfather, the First Obamedo, a descendant of King Obanosa was a renowned musician in his time.