Rubellite Cosmetics Opens Lekki Outlet

Mary Nnah

Residents in Lekki, Lagos recently witnessed the opening of Rubellite Cosmetics and Hair store, an artistic and beauty outlet in their neighbourhood.

Speaking at the launch, the founder of Rubellite Cosmetics, Bolaji Mogaji-Idirigbe said Rubellite Cosmetics is a Nigerian makeup brand, specially created for women of colour, adding, “We produce lipsticks that will fit the skin tone of the regular African woman.

“The goal is for every woman to look beautiful without the help of a professional and that is why we created a long-lasting lipstick that will not dry your lips and the lashes just to make your eyes poop.”

He noted further that the goal of the recent store opening in Lekki Phase 1 was to be able to interact with customers residing on the Island.

“We have done exhibitions and all the time; people keep asking for our store’s location here on the Island. Hence, we decided to set up this”, she noted.

Established in 2018 with only two products, Mogaji-Idirigbe said the brand now has 14 products in its stable including a luxury hair brand.

“We are becoming a fast-rising brand and we feel we have penetrated, so this is the right time to have a flagship store because we are ready and we have been able to get a chuck of customers”, she noted further.

Mogaji-Idirigbe who observed that even men today use lip-gloss to hydrate their lips stressed that as an all-inclusive brand, Rubellite Cosmetics is targeted at beauty lovers.

The event had in attendance top socialites, beauty influencers, as well as celebrities including Nollywood star actress, Nancy Isime.