Ortom, SWAN Express Sadness Over Death of Veteran Sport Writer Ediba

George Okoh In Makurdi

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom and the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), have expressed sadness over the death of veteran Journalist and pioneer Chairman of sports journalists in the state, Mr Law Possible Ediba.

Ediba who died after a brief illness at Federal Medical Centre, Makurdi on Tuesday was aged 80 years.

Governor Ortom described the death of Elder Ediba as painful, saying it is a big blow to his immediate family, the sports writers in the state and the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) in general where he earned his reputation as a consummate sports reporter, a peace maker and stabilizing factor wherever he worked.

The governor said, Law possibly came to stardom as a star football player in the Kaduna Junior eleven of the 1950s with his artistry of the ball, scoring from impossible angles which earned him the name ‘Possible’, during his football career.

The late elder Ediba began his journalism career as a sports reporter with the Plateau State owned Nigerian Standard newspaper where he worked with passion and dedication.

After the creation of Benue State, he moved over to ‘The Voice’ newspaper where he became the Sports Editor and later The Pavilion newspaper.

Governor Ortom said with Ediba’s death, his family, SWAN, NUJ and the sporting world have lost a gem, an elder and a father with an immeasurable wealth of experience and wisdom.

Ediba’s last assignment was Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Sports to the Benue state government. The Governor prayed to God to grant the deceased eternal rest and the immediate family, SWAN, NUJ the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.

Similarly, the Benue State chapter of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), mourns its pioneer Chairman, Law Possible Ediba who died of a brief illness at FMC Makurdi on 25th October, 2022 at the age of 80.