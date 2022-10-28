Okonkwo Named Anambra State Director of Atiku-Okwa 2023 Presidential Campaign Committee

Stakeholders and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members across Anambra State are celebrating the emergence of Prof. Obiora Okonkwo as the state Director of the Atiku-Okowa 2023 Presidential Campaign Committee (PCC).



Following the announcement, jubilant party members were unanimous that Okonkwo’s choice was the best chance for the party to emerge victorious in the February polls.



A statement yesterday, described Okonkwo as a foremost business mogul, academician and astute politician with extensive knowledge of the Nigerian political landscape, credibility, local acceptance, and an extensive network of institutional and individual contacts not just in Anambra State, but Nigeria at large.



“Given his credentials, results-driven nature, and reputation as an honest and straight forward man who will always put the interests of the party first, his choice as the State Director of Atiku Abubakar and Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa’s campaign has energised party members who, more than ever, are committed to victory in the upcoming election.



“Okonkwo has been key pillar and financier of the PDP in Anambra State for over a decade. In addition to being a prosperous businessman, he has consistently received high marks from the public for his openness, sincerity, values, and results-orientedness,” the statement added.



Okonkwo ran for the Anambra Central Senatorial seat in 2015 under PDP and was declared winner by the courts but was not sworn-in due to some intrigues. He recently contested the party’s governorship ticket where he distinguished himself as a force to reckon with and choice of over 80 per cent of PDP delegates.



“He has remained instrumental to the progress, development and unity of the PDP in Anambra State and the South-east, where he has helped mobilise a large support base for the party over the years.



“Given, Prof. Okonkwo`s pedigree and towering influence, an overwhelming number of party faithfuls believe he is best suited to lead the party to victory in the 2023 elections.



“Little wonder party members are buzzing with excitement following his appointment as Anambra State Director of the Atiku-Okowa 2023 Presidential Campaign Committee,” the statement added.