Ayo Charity Foundation Secures First Full Scholarship For Ekene Anyiam-Osigwe

Mary Nnah

Ekene Anyiam-Osigwe, the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of Ayo Charity Foundation 2nd edition Annual Elite 30 Camp is on his way to Santa Margarita Catholic High School, California, USA.

It was a dream a few years ago that has now become a reality when Ayo Charity Foundation began its journey of providing life-changing opportunities for the youth in Nigeria. It is with great pleasure to attain this at only the 2nd edition of the annual Elite 30 Camp as, Ekene Anyiam-Osigwe bags a full scholarship at the Santa Margarita Catholic High School, California.

The 3-day camp held in August 2022 at the National Stadium, Surulere produced Ekene as the Most Valuable Player after the young basketballer displayed strength, willpower, and impressive skills on the court.

Founder of the foundation; Ayodeji Egbeyemi, determined to achieve the goal he set out for ACF further approached SMCHS in California, and within two months’ post-camp, the deal was sealed.

“Santa Margarita Catholic High School is one of the best high schools in California, and they have committed to taking Ekene to the next level of his life all through the game of basketball. I cannot be more proud of the work the boy has put in to get to this stage and we at ACF look forward to having more of this feat is the near future”, said Egbeyemi

Ayo Charity foundation continues to run small basketball clinics for young boys and girls in Nigeria all year round, while the 3rd edition of the annual Elite Camp will hold in August 2023.