As Senator Tolu Odebiyi bags CON Award…

Olubunmi Omoogun writes about the legislative as well as community interventions of Senator Tolu Odebiyi which recently earned him the prestigious Commander of the Order of the Niger award from President Muhammadu Buhari

For you to stand before kings and queens, you would have done the extraordinary. For you to stand tall and standout, you must have done your work with every touch of discipline and diligence.

A politician that stood tall among those distinguished personalities President Muhammadu Buhari recently conferred national honours award on, is the Senator representing Ogun West Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Tolu Odebiyi, who received the prestigious Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) award.

The Senator who has made exceptional contributions in service to the country has demonstrated that public good must always be an inherent consideration in governance, by working with every touch of discipline and diligence.

The Senator is a man of many novelties with an unforgettable legacies.

It is on record that this great man crafted and sponsored several national Bills with high impact, one of them is a Bill for an act to establish the National Institute for Border Studies that will cater for all the border challenges Nigerians are facing, as well as constructed water projects in Moro, Yewa North Local Government Area. A community that was without potable water for 150 years. All these swift interventions won him widespread praise and national acclaim.

To ensure that indigenous Ogun West students excel in public tertiary institutions in Nigeria, he launched the Tolu Odebiyi Scholarship Foundation in 2019.

Furthermore, over 200 students of the Foundation have benefited from the scholarship program with most getting employment in major multinational firms upon graduation.

In his determination to reverse Nigeria’s shares in the unenviable status of being among countries with the highest unemployment rate in the world, Senator Tolu Odebiyi also used graduate-trainee opportunities from Fintech companies as a powerful instrument to help change the narrative especially for the teeming youth population in Ogun West

As part of his long-term impact and unwavering commitment to the development of Ogun West Senatorial District, he also built, renovated and furnished public schools for the use of teachers and students in the five Local Government Areas that make up the district.

Thanks to his efforts, hundreds of thousands of families are relieved of facing food shortages during the ravaging COVID-19 global pandemic.

His interventions in all areas of governance have been hugely applauded by his Constituents and interestingly enough, by his colleagues at the 9th Nigerian Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

As a first time Senator, the conferment of national honours award, Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON), is a testament to the fact that the Senator is a thoroughbred professional, patriot and a democrat.

-Omoogun writes from Abuja.