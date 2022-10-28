ADVAN Rechristens Marketing Awards, Adds Six New Categories

Mary Nnah

In a bid to cover the rest of Africa and position the Advertisers Association of Nigeria Awards as a continental award for marketing practitioners and organisations across the continent, the Advertisers Association of Nigeria has rechristened the ADVAN Awards for Marketing Excellence as ADVAN African Awards for Marketing Excellence

In August, ADVANhas announced the call for entry for the 11th edition of the ADVAN African Awards for Marketing Excellence, which opened Monday 29th August 2022.

The awards themed: Marketing as a Tool for sustainable economic development, is scheduled to hold on November 20th, 2022, in Lagos and judges will include seasoned marketing professionals, faculty deans of faculties from various business institutions, and respected entrepreneurs.

While speaking on the Awards, the Chairperson of the Awards Planning committee, Mrs. Bolanle Kehinde-Lawal, Marketing Director Unilever Plc said, “The ADVAN Awards, which is the most prestigious and respected awards in the Nigerian and African marketing community, provides the opportunity for organisations across Africa to gain competitive advantage, by having their marketing projects, initiatives, contributions as well as their products and services recognized.”

The Awards, according to Kehinde-Lawal, “Provide the ultimate platform for improving brand awareness, loyalty and customer retention by increasing the respective recipients’ prestige. The ADVAN Awards winners are acknowledged as industry leaders and named the elite in their industry. This year ADVAN will be hosting the 11th edition of the awards ceremony.”

The ADVAN Awards is not just given, it is earned. The selection of winners is made through an extensive evaluation process by renowned Marketing professionals, who assess entries based on stipulated guidelines and judging criteria, which can all be found on the awards website www.advanawardsng.com , she said.

This year is expected to see over 200 brands competing in the 16 categories of the ADVAN African Awards for Marketing Excellence.

Some of the new categories for the 11th edition of the awards include Excellence in Corporate Branding and Reputation Management, Excellence in Customer Experience, Outstanding Marketing /Communication Professional of the Year, Future Leader of Marketing -Junior Managers, Marketing Team of the Year and the Judges Choice Award

As part of Activities leading up to the Awards ADVAN will host an SME Growth Summit tagged ADVAN SME Business and Marketing Summit- The program is geared at supporting SMEs in developing best practice marketing and brand-building strategies for business and economic growth

The sectoral group is the only trade association in Nigeria that represents the collective interests of ‘Advertisers’ (Multinational and Local organizations that engage the services of advertising and media agencies to promote their products and services).

ADVAN is a strong voice of 100 of the most prominent organisations in Nigeria representing over 300 brands that control 90% of annual marketing and advertising spend in Nigeria.

ADVAN is a member and on the Executive Council of the World Federation of Advertisers, a body of global brands and marketing associations in over 60 countries of the world.