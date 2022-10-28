Adesola Adeyemi: Runway Queen Championing the Mental Health Crusade

A Nigerian International supermodel, Adesola Adeyemi, is living the life of her childhood dreams, proving that with hard work, perseverance, and resilience, no goal is impossible to achieve. She rose from obscurity to become one of the first indigenous Nigerian models to work with world-renowned international brands.

An advocate for the modelling industry standards to prevent sexual and financial exploitation of fashion models, today, Adeyemi, is one of the most sought-after indigenous Nigerian models on the international scene. She is currently signed to Wilhelmina models, one of the world’s leading modeling and talent agencies.

Apart from being a model, she is also an outspoken mental health advocate who is not just vocal about the importance of nurturing the psychological welfare of models but also protects them against predators who may want to take advantage of them. In this interview with MARY NNAH, she reminisces on her journey and the impact she has had on the world around her so far

What is it like being a model of international repute and modeling for international brands?

It feels like bliss for me. It’s a beautiful dream come true, being opportune to work with international brands. Although the behind the scenes life of a model isn’t as glamorous as it seems, I am fulfilled and grateful. I am happy I chose to experience this journey.

Tell us about your modeling journey. How did it start?

It’s a long story. I always wanted to be a model, and while I was at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) studying accounting, I would wear heels to class or walk around the campus, manifesting that I was a model.

One day, while walking around the campus, a scout saw me and asked if I was a model, I said “yes.” He then proceeded to ask about what agency represented me, and I told him I was trying to find one. He then introduced me to a modeling agent, who then recommended that I contest in a particular modeling competition.

I came first runner-up in the contest and from there, I grew more passion for modelling and subsequently engaged in other contests and modeling projects. I wasn’t making enough money at the time, but I always aspired to model in New York City someday.

When I graduated from UNILAG, I started working on a strategy to get to the US and scout for agencies in New York. As soon as I finished my NYSC, I traveled to the US to look for agencies to sign me.

I didn’t have so much luck, as I realised there were a lot of procedures I wasn’t aware of. I was told most agencies wouldn’t want to sign me in New York, as they typically send most new models to Europe or South Africa to build their portfolio and tear sheets first.

During this journey in New York, I bumped into a photographer while I was lost in World Trade Center. He asked if I was a model, and I told him that I’m a model in Nigeria but trying to get signed in New York. This photographer then offered to help me by photographing me to help build my portfolio.

I eventually went back to Nigeria to strategise on how to get to Europe. A Few months later, my instincts told me to go back to New York and try again. It was a scary decision, but I decided to go for it. I contacted my manager who I had made contact with while in New York, and she advised me not to come back to the city, but instead, to stick to the plan of going to Europe. While I acknowledged her advice, I still told her I was determined to return to New York.

I returned to New York City, and this time around, agencies I met were not only interested in me but willing to sponsor my visa. That was how I got my first contract with One Management.

Growing up, what were your childhood fantasies? Have you always wanted to be a model?

Growing up I always wanted to win Miss World or Miss Universe. I just always knew that I would live in America – New York to be precise – even though I didn’t have an image of what New York looked like in my mind. Also, I remember participating in a beauty contest while I was in junior secondary school, and I came second. I wished to win but consoled myself with my belief that one day, I would be a supermodel, and I would model in New York. And since then I always said it out loud to whoever cared to listen. Some people mocked my dreams. They would say, “you don’t even have a visa, and you’ve never even traveled out of Lagos.” However, despite their doubts, I strongly believed and just knew it would happen. So I said it with so much confidence.

What was your parent’s reaction when you told them you were going into modeling? Did they support your decision?

When I was a child, my dad used to call me “Agbani,” and when I told him I would be a model or Miss World, he was quite supportive.

However, when I got into university and told him I was going into modeling, he wasn’t so supportive, especially because my mom expressed fears about how models were perceived at the time, that is the stereotype that people see models as escorts, being into drugs, etc. Because of this perception, my father became quite opposed to the idea of my modeling career. But I was quite obstinate, as I felt I had a right to my own free will. I was confident in my identity, and I trusted myself not to get involved in any of the things my parents feared that models do.

In addition to modeling being my dream career at the time, I also felt that it was a means for me to make money while in school. So, I became even more determined and knew that if I could make some money from it, my parents would eventually have no choice but to approve of my dreams.

You have an interest in mental health activism. Tell us why

My interest in mental health activism stems from my personal experiences of struggling with mental health issues and having empathy toward others going through similar experiences, especially knowing those who have a hard time managing their mental health to the point of giving up.

As an activist in this field, what has been your impact so far and how have you been able to create awareness about mental health?

As a model, I have been able to use my platform through different media, to create awareness about mental health issues by giving out information on research materials concerning mental health, and letting people know they are not alone in this struggle. I have also been opportune to speak at a programme organised by Cornell University, concerning mental health in the modeling industry. Since I am into spirituality, I also apply it as a guide for people going through mental health struggles.

A lot of people shy away from the issue of mental health and most often, never open up about their mental health status. So, how do you get people to talk about this, especially those who are experiencing mental health challenges?

This is a tough one due to the stigma concerning mental health, as well as people having the fear of not being understood, or the fear of their thought process being judged. These are some of the reasons why people struggling with mental health do not open up. This is the reason I open up about my personal experiences and let people know they are not alone, and that they are in a safe place to feel vulnerable. I am a huge advocate of advising seeking the expertise of a therapist and/or a psychiatrist.

What advice would you give anyone who may be experiencing mental health challenges?

My advice is always to seek the help of a therapist and/or a psychiatrist. And when you get the right one that suits you, it can be your best decision ever.

What is your most memorable experience as a model?

I remember when I got my first contract signing with One Management New York. There was an incident when some model colleagues of different races pulled out of a show because a client who asked me to come in for a fitting, told me and another person of colour that they weren’t interested in seeing any more black models. I felt the client was very disrespectful, and of course, I had different waves of emotions. This sad event made me more conscious of my skin colour and the prejudices prevalent in the industry and society.

A highlight in my career was when my agents informed me that I was selected to be one of the faces of the L’oreal hair packages. I remember being so nervous and excited at the same time. It was such an awesome feeling.

What do you think of the Nigerian modeling industry?

I am no longer as conversant with the Nigerian modeling industry as I used to be. But I do hope that models in Nigeria are being given better treatment with the utmost respect. During my time modeling in Nigeria, I disliked how models were treated. They would get paid peanuts, clients and other creatives would show no respect to the models, and some insincere people always wanted to take advantage of vulnerable models. I hope the industry is much better than it used to be.

If you weren’t into modeling, what career path do you think you would have taken?

I would probably have been an actress or TV host. I have always loved any career that makes me feel heard and seen. Also, I could have probably been running a business that involves my creative mind.

What are your plans in the modeling industry, and your advocacy work for mental health?

At this point, I am very open to the beautiful things the universe has in store for me while in the industry. I will keep advocating for mental health, continue to research, and I also hope to partner an organisation that creates awareness for mental health. And probably someday, have my organisation that supports mental health.