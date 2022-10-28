13 Years After,  BusyBee Events Boasts of Numerous Brand Identities

Mary Nnah

BusyBee Events, an award-winning full-service events planning, training and management company in Lagos is making giant strides in the Nigerian event industry.

As it marks its 13th year of operation in the business this year, the firm can proudly boast of numerous brand identities that have been born and are blooming.

Speaking with THISDAY about its journey of 13 years, the Managing Director of BusyBee Events, Bisi Sotunde explained that her giant strides in the event space is as a result of hard work, determination and being visionary.

She also mentioned the God factor and her spouse’s support are all major contributors to her success today.

According to Sotunde, what began as BusyBee Events, as a mustard seed has evolved into other brands such as BusyBee Academy, BusyBee Event Business Summit, BusyBee Excellence Awards, Bisi Sotunde Consulting amongst others

The Event Coach revealed that she has impacted and empowered event professionals through her various platforms which have produced over 1500 event professionals.

“I have a thriving network, called “The Well Watered Garden Tribe,” which boasts of an active membership of over 250 event professionals which cuts across Nigeria and the Diaspora”, she noted.

Speaking further, Sotunde said that the contributions of the Events Industry to Nigeria’s economy are very evident, with the rising number of major events that gulps so much, adding that it was proof that the industry is buoyant.

Suffix to say that Sotunde’s impact, contributions and influence in the Nigerian Industry have earned her both local and global recognitions and awards such as; The Most Innovative Events Planner, One of 5 leading African Giants in the Events industry and most recently, selected as one of six destination events planner to represent Africa at the Experiential Planner Expo EPEX 2022 in Dubai – a fully sponsored trip by the Dubai Tourism Board/Government.

Sotunde is indeed a leading female entrepreneur in the event industry and is doing her best possible to build others through her learning platform.