Tijani Emerges New TUC Chairman in Kogi

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

Following the expiration of Ranti Ojo’s tenure as the Trade Union Congress (TUC) Chairman, Sule Ahmed Tijani, has been elected as the new chairman of the TUC in Kogi State.

Tijani emerged the new chairman of the association through a consensus at the 5th triennial TUC Kogi State delegate conference held in Lokoja last Tuesday.

Other officials elected are Obajemu Bamidele Samuel (Vice Chairman); Emejeh Ogwu Sunday (Secretary); Reuben Okpanwu (Assistant Secretary); Abubakar Achile (Treasurer); Suleiman Danjuma (Financial Secretary); Idris Abdulrahaman (PRO); Ige Abiodun Ajagun (Auditor); Margaret B. Adeika (Chairperson, Women Commission); Ibikunle Abejide (Secretary, Women Commission), and Ranti Matthew Ojo, (Ex-Officio).

In his remarks, the newly elected Chairman, Tijani, pledged to build on the legacies of his predecessor, adding that workers in the state will not be exploited under his leadership.

Tijani promised to toe the line of unity of purpose, oneness and all-inclusiveness of his predecessor.

He, however, expressed appreciation to the outgone executive for their laudable achievements, including the ongoing building of the secretariat of the Union in Lokoja, promised to justify the confidence reposed in him and other members.

Earlier in his address, the immediate-past state Chairman of TUC, Ranti Ojo, admonished the new TUC leadership not to betray the trust of workers in the state.

Ojo said TUC under his watch recorded remarkable achievement such as improved workers welfare, new minimum wage, while many workers were sent on different courses across the country.

In his opening remark, the Chairman of the Election Committee, Aaron Yusuf Akeji, expressed appreciation to all,, especially the state Administrative Council, for arriving at a consensus candidates for the positions of the Union.

The National Chairman of the TUC, Festus Osifo, represented by the Head of Information, Kenneth Mokwenye, charged the newly elected officials to work alongside the outgone executive to achieve set goals.

He appealed to members of TUC in the state to support the executive to succeed in office.