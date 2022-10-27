  • Thursday, 27th October, 2022

Terror Threat: UK Warns Citizens Not to Travel to Abuja

Nigeria | 9 mins ago

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The United Kingdom (UK) has warned its citizens against travelling to the nation’s capital, Abuja.

The UK government gave the warning in the wake of increased terrorist threat at the nation’s capital.

 The warning was made known through an updated travel advice on October 26th to British nationals by  Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) which was posted on its website.

It read: “The FCDO now advises against all but essential travel to the Federal Capital Territory, including the city of Abuja. 

“The updated advice outlines that there is an increased threat of terrorist attack in Abuja. British nationals are advised to stay alert, avoid non-essential travel within the city and follow the local news and the advice of security authorities.”

It however noted that the British High Commission remained open for essential services. 

It added that the travel advice would constantly be reviewed to make sure it reflects the current situation in Abuja and Nigeria.

It said FCDO travel advice exists to inform British nationals so they can make decisions about travelling abroad. 

It stressed that other states in Nigeria where  it advised against all but essential travel include Bauchi, Kano, Jigawa, Niger, Sokoto, Kogi, Abia, Plateau, Taraba, within 20km of the border with Niger in Kebbi State and non-riverine areas of Delta, Bayelsa and Rivers States.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.