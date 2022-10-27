  • Friday, 28th October, 2022

Skitter Signs New Deal With Cloud Nine Records

Life & Style | 19 hours ago

Talented Music Producer ‘Skitter’ has signed a new deal with Cloud Nine Records.

The Lagos based record label confirmed this on their official Instagram page @cloudninerecordsltd.

Cloud Nine Records CEO, Collins Animashaun says the deal will usher in an era of many more amazing and good quality music in the Nigerian Entertainment Industry, as he described Skitter as “producer extraordinaire” with immensely great talent.

Skitter whose real name is “Israel Elisha Dangyang” and whose tagline is “Skitter drop tha beast” is expected to team up with ‘Kpee’ who is another great act under the roster of the Label to churn out great music for the Nigerian populace and the world at large.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.