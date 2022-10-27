Skitter Signs New Deal With Cloud Nine Records

Talented Music Producer ‘Skitter’ has signed a new deal with Cloud Nine Records.



The Lagos based record label confirmed this on their official Instagram page @cloudninerecordsltd.

Cloud Nine Records CEO, Collins Animashaun says the deal will usher in an era of many more amazing and good quality music in the Nigerian Entertainment Industry, as he described Skitter as “producer extraordinaire” with immensely great talent.

Skitter whose real name is “Israel Elisha Dangyang” and whose tagline is “Skitter drop tha beast” is expected to team up with ‘Kpee’ who is another great act under the roster of the Label to churn out great music for the Nigerian populace and the world at large.