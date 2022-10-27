Prioritise Entrepreneurial Training in CSR Schemes, Okowa Charges Companies in Delta

*Transcorp Power holds 8th graduation/9th induction for skills trainees

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, has advised companies and corporate organisations operating in the state to prioritise the provision of entrepreneurial skills acquisition in their empowerment and corporate social responsibility (CSR) schemes as a means of tackling youth unemployment and restiveness particularly in their host communities.

In an address at the eighth graduation cum ninth induction ceremony of the vocational skills training and entrepreneurship empowerment programme of Transcorp Power Limited in Ughelli, the governor harped on the need for all hands to be on deck in addressing unemployment especially among youths.

He said that entrepreneurial training, empowerment and mentoring have been an integral part of the job and wealth creation programme of his administration because positive engagement and welfare of youths were dear to him.

The governor, who was represented at the event by the Executive Secretary to the State Technical and Vocational Education Board, Engr. Smart Ikem, noted that the power company has distinguished itself by its bold initiative in the provision of relevant entrepreneurial training for youths particularly in its catchment area.

Governor Okowa commended Transcorp Power for the multiple skills training programme of the company, noting that it would go a long way in complementing his administration’s efforts in human capital development and curbing unemployment especially among youths in the state.

Okowa said, “I want to let us know that we have a new path to follow and that is what Transcorp Power Limited has brought to the people through their CSR. It is my prayer and desire that every company within the shores of the state should also key into what Trasncorp Power is doing.

‘’We are very optimistic that when we have companies like this (Transcorp Power) performing their CSR, they will be at peace with their host communities and also be more prosperous in their business.

“It is my prayer that other stakeholders promote the same. If they do, unemployment will be far from our people.”

In his address, the Managing Director of Transcorp Power Limited, Mr Christopher Ezeafulukwe, pointed that the programme was aimed at providing an opportunity for people in its host communities to acquire various viable vocational and entrepreneurial skills that would adequately equip them towards self-reliance instead of seeking non-existent white-collar jobs.

He said that 30 successful trainees and 30 inductees were selected from Eruemukohwarien, Ekakpamre and Ekrerhavwe communities as beneficiaries of the Transcorp Power vocational training programme including plumbing, carpentry, cosmetics, welding, auto mechanics, air-conditioning and refrigeration services.

Ezeafulukwe however assured that the scheme would be expanded in the nearest future “to accommodate emerging vocations in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and related endeavours”.

Nonetheless, the initiative would be enhanced by continuous monitoring and evaluation of beneficiaries to ensure that the purpose of their empowerment was fully realized, he said.

Ezeafulukwe said, “We recognize that our host communities represent one of the most critical stakeholders that we have and that in their success lies ours, because our destinies have been tied together by the fact that we are doing business on their land.

‘’Our corporate purpose is to improve lives and to transform Nigeria. There is no way we can do that other than making sure that we develop members of our host communities.”

While congratulating the graduating trainees on the successful completion of their six-month training exercise, Ezeafulukwe urged them to prudently utilize their seed capital in line with the guidelines of their mentoring personnel.

He also appealed to the parents are gurdians of the beneficiaries to resist the temptation of persuading there children and ward from diverting the funds for needs other than the business for which the funds were provided.

Speaking for the host communities, the President-General of Ekakpamre Community, Chief Nuwawan Oghenero, commended Transcorp Power for diligently discharging their CSRs, just as he appealed for the expansion of the trade areas to include ICT training.

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke separately to newsmen, including Mrs. Regina Okuna, Moses Umukoro, and Daniel Dickson, thanked Transcorp Power for investing in them and giving their lives renewed hope for realizing their dreams of being self-employed and self-reliant, even as encouraged other youths to embrace vocational skills acquisition but shun unprofitable activities and all manner of vice and criminality.

Highpoint of the ceremony was the presentation of certificates and prizes to the beneficiaries by the representative of the governor, the Transcorp Power managing director and other dignitaries that included traditional rulers of the aforementioned host communities, who also had pieces of fatherly counsel for the outgoing and new beneficiaries.