Police Deploy  Patrol Teams to Curb Kidnapping in Kwara

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Piqued by the constant invasion of Alagbado and Gaa Osibi axis of Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, by kidnappers, the state Police Command has deployed three patrol teams, comprising conventional and men of the tactical teams of the Command, to curb incessant attacks on the two communities and other areas of the state.

The state Police Commissioner, Mr. Paul Odama, stated this in Ilorin yesterday while speaking with the journalists shortly after he paid an assessment visit to the two communities in Ilorin West Local Government Area of the state.

He said: “The men of the state police command and other security agencies in the state have been working round the clock to curb the incessant attacks by kidnappers in the state

“I have paid spot-assessment visit to Alagbado and Gaa Osibi area in Ilorin West LGA in a bid to assessing the security situation and strategy to be emplaced to rebuild the confidence of the residents.

“I also explained to the residents what the police have done and still doing to stop the alleged incursions of criminal elements into the fast developing communities.”

He added: “The first step taken by the CP immediately he got wind of the complaints by the residents was the deployment of three patrol teams comprising conventional and men of the tactical teams of the Command.”

“This effort has drastically reduced the fear and apprehensions in the minds of the residents.”

The police boss assured residents of the community of the police determination to end criminal activities in the area in particular and state in general.

He advised the leadership of the communities to work with the police deployed to the area, to give them information at all times and report to him any conduct by the policemen that is at variance with their rules of engagement in the community.

He promised to always pay unscheduled visits like this to see the progress and how the community is faring.

The CP assured them not to panic or plan relocating from the community, stating that the place is now safe and peaceful for people to live and do their businesses without any fear of attack and intimidation.