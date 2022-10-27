NOWA Begins Construction of International Shopping Mall in Rivers

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Naval Officers Wives Association (NOWA) have commenced the construction of an international shopping mall in Borokiri axis of Port Harcourt city, Rivers state capital.

The shopping mall when completed will create opportunity for both local and international businesses to thrive among others.

The shopping center with a specification of 1000 lockup shops and 16 warehouses is expected to be completed in 18 months.

Speaking yesterday, at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the mall, the National President of NOWA, Mrs Nana Gambo said the project was borne out of the need to provide a world class reputable avenue for businesses to thrive in the localities.

Mrs Gambo who was fully supported by her husband, the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, revealed that the initiative to establish the mall was also driven by the need to bequeath the present and generations yet unborn with a sustainable quality enterprise by NOWA, while contributing to national development.

The NOWA President stressed: “Today’s event marks an important landmark in the history of NOWA family and the good people of Rivers State.”

She recalled how the organization has transformed over decades from a small group to an internationally recognized humanitarian organization, impacting on so many lives.

“It is worthy to state that, currently the Naval Officers’ Wives Association contributes considerably to the socio-economic life and well-being of Nigerians by providing quality education, vocational training, charitable activities and empowerment programmes for women, orphans and youths amongst others.

“The availability of quality human capacity through enhanced welfare packages remains a critical imperative for NOWA. This is borne out of the need for personnel of the Navy to be empowered in order for them to appropriately discharge the assigned constitutional mandate of the Navy.”

Mrs Gambo commended the Navy, Rivers state Governor Nyesom Wike, the major financier of this project, the Managing Director of Request Oil and Gas Limited, Chinyere Okonkwo, former leaders of the organization and others for making the programme a success.

She explained “The land on which the Shopping Mall would be built consists of 3.675 hectares about 36,750 square meters. The mall has a network of commercial and retail shops and offices, open market stalls type A for perishable products consisting of 168 units of single unit shops and type B for live animals consisting of 3 units shops, abattoirs, banking halls, ware houses, canteens consisting 3 of units shops, administrative offices, clinic, fire services, cold room facilities for storage of perishables, among other facilities.

“The shopping center will also create opportunity for both local and international businesses to thrive among others. The market will also have a jetty to avail the riverine communities access to the market, there are about 16 communities having water bodies connected to the jetty”.

In her remarks, the special guest of honour and former NOWA National President, Mrs Margaret Koshoni, said the project underscores the determination of the NOWA leadership to consolidate on infrastructural and capacity development.

Mrs Koshoni commended the consistency and outstanding effort of the NOWA National President and its members towards enhancing the economic disposition of its members.

She said, “I am aware of the various intervention projects you have embarked upon in other parts of the Country since assumption of office. All these efforts are geared towards providing enabling environment and enhanced human empowerment which is cardinal to humanity”.

The former NOWA President further expressed gratitude to the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Gambo, for his commitment and determination towards supporting the group and by extension the welfare needs of Nigerian Navy personnel and families through NOWA’s programmes.