  • Wednesday, 26th October, 2022

NIEEE Insists on Professional Autonomy from Nigeria Society of Engineers

Business | 44 seconds ago

Emma Okonji

The Nigerian Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers, (NIEEE), has stressed the need for an autonomous professional body from the Nigeria Society of Engineers (NSE), insisting that its independence from the Nigerian Society of Nigeria is long overdue.

NIEE, in its 28th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Abeokuta, Ogun State, recently, reiterated the need for an autonomous body, following a motion moved by a former National Chairman of the Institute, Mr. Akinsola Cole, and seconded by Mr. Adedoyin Salami.

According to the motion, NIEEE is a professional engineering body that is statutorily registered and legally recognised by the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as enshrined in the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020 as an independent corporate legal entity that is mandated to carry out the professional business of organising, training, admitting, registering and qualifying Electrical and Electronic Engineering activities in Nigeria.

In a communiqué issued by NIEEE, shortly after its AGM, signed by its National Chairman, Mr. Akan Michael, and made available to THISDAY, the body said:  “Therefore and deriving from the above and the aforementioned aims, objectives and legal registration status conferred on the Nigerian Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIEEE) by the Nigerian State vide the provisions of CAMA 2020, it is clear that NIEEE as registered by law, is not a division of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE).

“And having taken into cognisance, the purported disclaimer that was said to have been issued by the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) in September this year is not binding on NIEEE. It is therefore to be noted that the word: “institute” or “institution” refers to the same body by virtue of public notice issued on 26 November, 2018 in a national Newspaper and there is no dispute with respect to the legal standing of the Nigerian Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers.”

The communiqué further said: “I, Akinsola Cole, a former National Chairman of the Institute hereby move the motion that the Nigerian Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIEEE) as it is a legally registered Institute by the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) in line with requisite provisions of CAMA 2020 or any other existing provisions of the law, applicable at the time of registration of the Nigerian Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIEEE) by CAC, and that the Institute is NOT a division of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) as stated  in the purported disclaimer made and that this motion is now made in good faith to put the record straight.” 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.