  • Wednesday, 26th October, 2022

Inter Victory Relegates Barcelona into Europa League 

Sport | 1 min ago

Inter Milan secured their place in the UEFA Champions League knockout stage on Wednesday night and send Barcelona into the Europa League with 4-0 victory against Viktoria Plzen.

Substitute Romelu Lukaku marked his return from injury with a late goal as Inter comfortably secured the win they needed to reach the last 16.

Edin Dzeko scored twice after Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s opener.

Inter’s final opponents Bayern Munich secured top spot in Group C on 15 maximum points after defeating Barcelona late last night.

Barcelona finished third in the group on just four points from a possible 15 and are to now compete in Europe’s second-tier competition for the second successive season.

Simone Inzaghi’s Inter, who kept their fate in their own hands with a 3-3 draw at Barcelonaa fortnight ago, are five points behind Bayern after taking 10 points from five games.

RESULTS 

Ajax 0-3 Liverpool 

Napoli 3-0 Rangers

C’Brugge 0- 4 Porto

Atletico 2-2 Leverkusen 

Inter 4-0 V’Plzen

Barcelona 0-3 B’Munich

E’Frankfurt 2-1 Marseille 

Tottenham 1-1 Sporting

EUROPA LEAGUE

Man Utd v Sheriff

FC Zurich v Bodo/Glimt

PSV  v Arsenal 

Larnaca v D’Kyiv

Fenerbahce v Rennes

Ludogorets v Betis 

Helsinki v Roma

Malmo v Braga

Omonia v Sociedad

Lazio v Midtjylland 

S’Graz v Feyenoord 

Freiburg v Olympiacos

Nantes v Qarabag

Ferencvaros v Monaco

C’Zvezda v Trabzonspor

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.