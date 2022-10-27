Inter Victory Relegates Barcelona into Europa League 

Inter Milan secured their place in the UEFA Champions League knockout stage on Wednesday night and send Barcelona into the Europa League with 4-0 victory against Viktoria Plzen.

Substitute Romelu Lukaku marked his return from injury with a late goal as Inter comfortably secured the win they needed to reach the last 16.

Edin Dzeko scored twice after Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s opener.

Inter’s final opponents Bayern Munich secured top spot in Group C on 15 maximum points after defeating Barcelona late last night.

Barcelona finished third in the group on just four points from a possible 15 and are to now compete in Europe’s second-tier competition for the second successive season.

Simone Inzaghi’s Inter, who kept their fate in their own hands with a 3-3 draw at Barcelonaa fortnight ago, are five points behind Bayern after taking 10 points from five games.

RESULTS

Ajax 0-3 Liverpool

Napoli 3-0 Rangers

C’Brugge 0- 4 Porto

Atletico 2-2 Leverkusen

Inter 4-0 V’Plzen

Barcelona 0-3 B’Munich

E’Frankfurt 2-1 Marseille

Tottenham 1-1 Sporting

EUROPA LEAGUE

Man Utd v Sheriff

FC Zurich v Bodo/Glimt

PSV v Arsenal

Larnaca v D’Kyiv

Fenerbahce v Rennes

Ludogorets v Betis

Helsinki v Roma

Malmo v Braga

Omonia v Sociedad

Lazio v Midtjylland

S’Graz v Feyenoord

Freiburg v Olympiacos

Nantes v Qarabag

Ferencvaros v Monaco

C’Zvezda v Trabzonspor