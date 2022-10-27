Inter Victory Relegates Barcelona into Europa League 

Latest Headlines
Inter Milan secured their place in the UEFA Champions League knockout stage on Wednesday night and send Barcelona into the Europa League with 4-0 victory against Viktoria Plzen.
Substitute Romelu Lukaku marked his return from injury with a late goal as Inter comfortably secured the win they needed to reach the last 16.
Edin Dzeko scored twice after Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s opener.
Inter’s final opponents Bayern Munich secured top spot in Group C on 15 maximum points after defeating Barcelona late last night.
Barcelona finished third in the group on just four points from a possible 15 and are to now compete in Europe’s second-tier competition for the second successive season.
Simone Inzaghi’s Inter, who kept their fate in their own hands with a 3-3 draw at Barcelonaa fortnight ago, are five points behind Bayern after taking 10 points from five games.
RESULTS
Ajax 0-3 Liverpool
Napoli 3-0 Rangers
C’Brugge 0- 4 Porto
Atletico 2-2 Leverkusen
Inter 4-0 V’Plzen
Barcelona 0-3 B’Munich
E’Frankfurt 2-1 Marseille
Tottenham 1-1 Sporting
EUROPA LEAGUE
Man Utd v Sheriff
FC Zurich v Bodo/Glimt
PSV v Arsenal
Larnaca v D’Kyiv
Fenerbahce v Rennes
Ludogorets v Betis
Helsinki v Roma
Malmo v Braga
Omonia v Sociedad
Lazio v Midtjylland
S’Graz v Feyenoord
Freiburg v Olympiacos
Nantes v Qarabag
Ferencvaros v Monaco
C’Zvezda v Trabzonspor