  • Thursday, 27th October, 2022

Insecurity: FCTA Demolishes Shanties, Brothels in Karasana District

Nigeria | 1 hour ago


Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration, (FCTA), in continuation of it city cleanup, Wyesterday removed shanties, brothels and illegal drinking joints in Karasana district in Abuja.

The Senior Special Assistant to the FCT Minister on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement, Mr. Ikharo Attah, who led the team, said they cleaned the area because of the security challenges it constituted was becoming worrisome and unacceptable.

Attah noted that residents in the area had at various times complained both to the security agencies and the administration.

He said that the team was surprised to discover a hard drug joint and a brothel supporting illegalities in the district. “What is really disturbing and very worrisome is that we discovered the identity card, ATM cards of a particular staff of AEDC. I am sure she does not live here in the forest with them.

“Criminals must have likely robbed her of all her ATM and identity cards. The police will investigate this. I was reliably informed that when they raided here about a year ago they recovered three short guns. This place is a den of criminals,” Attah said.

He warned that any owner of cashew plantation, who rents it out to those who erect shanties and illegal shops would face the consequence as those structures would be demolished.

Also, the Assistant Director, Enforcement, Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB), Kaka Bello, reiterated the commitment of the administration in maintaining the enforcement efforts.

Bello, who decried the rate of illegal squatters and the selling various kinds of products, urged security agencies in the area to arrest and prosecute anyone that provides cover for shanties to thrive in the area. 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.