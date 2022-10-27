Insecurity: FCTA Demolishes Shanties, Brothels in Karasana District





Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration, (FCTA), in continuation of it city cleanup, Wyesterday removed shanties, brothels and illegal drinking joints in Karasana district in Abuja.

The Senior Special Assistant to the FCT Minister on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement, Mr. Ikharo Attah, who led the team, said they cleaned the area because of the security challenges it constituted was becoming worrisome and unacceptable.

Attah noted that residents in the area had at various times complained both to the security agencies and the administration.

He said that the team was surprised to discover a hard drug joint and a brothel supporting illegalities in the district. “What is really disturbing and very worrisome is that we discovered the identity card, ATM cards of a particular staff of AEDC. I am sure she does not live here in the forest with them.

“Criminals must have likely robbed her of all her ATM and identity cards. The police will investigate this. I was reliably informed that when they raided here about a year ago they recovered three short guns. This place is a den of criminals,” Attah said.

He warned that any owner of cashew plantation, who rents it out to those who erect shanties and illegal shops would face the consequence as those structures would be demolished.

Also, the Assistant Director, Enforcement, Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB), Kaka Bello, reiterated the commitment of the administration in maintaining the enforcement efforts.

Bello, who decried the rate of illegal squatters and the selling various kinds of products, urged security agencies in the area to arrest and prosecute anyone that provides cover for shanties to thrive in the area.