I STAND WITH DAVID EDEVBIE

David did not lose, the society lost, reckons Andrew Edevbie

I have seen many of the comments on the race for the governorship in the Delta State of Nigeria since the Nigerian Supreme Court ruling on Friday, October 21, 2022. Many felt betrayed and for good reasons. David for me did not lose the contest. The people of Nigeria especially those of Delta State of Nigeria and Urhobo land in particular are the losers. The system of governance has become so corrupt that it is near impossible to grow good leaders. After all, maggots do grow when there is filth more so, when people refuse to clean around their homes and environment. I laugh when people blame Buhari and the Northern Establishment for the problems of Nigeria. And I always ask those who disagree with me: If a southerner or an Urhobo man, for that matter is corrupt, why does one think the northerner should not be? Is Buhari and his kinsmen expected to be angels simply by virtue of their residence in a certain region of Nigeria? Many of our people, truth be told, do not accept any responsibility for what they do but prefer to blame others in order to justify their action. Everyone seems only to want to grab what he or she can get from the system and damn the consequences.

A number of powerful people in Nigeria including politicians and those in the judiciary, for example, do not appear concerned about the interest of society that they were elected or appointed to serve. Politicians over pay themselves and break their own laws whenever it suits them. It has also become standard practice for some Judges to look for loopholes in case filings to undermine critical facts and shamelessly justify sidetracking the interest of the people for personal gains. The courts are supposed to be the last hope for the common man but a number of judges have instead constituted themselves into cults that work only for the privileged, the highest bidders for their service, thus emboldening criminal elements to depress society, the more. As a result, the combined unethical activities of politicians and judges have, for example, obstructed the rise of the most qualified, and experienced candidate in a race, leaving the contest to con artists to fight it out. Why? Because some judges as well as politicians like to raise money they need to send their children to school overseas, travel with their families to Europe and America for vacation and medical check-up, and build huge homes, all for personal comfort, at the expense of society. Many of my Urhobo friends, just as I feel, are embarrassed and humiliated to note that the gladiators still standing in the race are now the face of Urhobo people known for producing many well-educated individuals and high achievers. It is indeed sad that many of these good people have been forced out of the state for lack of security and other reasons.

But how does one go about solving the problem of bad governance that confronts all of us? The short answer is the need to grow good leaders who will submerge their personal interests to that of the general public. Most importantly, everyone in the system has to take some measure of personal responsibility for his or her action, and stop blaming others for it. Without such requirements, no good leader can emerge, let alone lead. It is a well-known axiom that a leader will emerge only when the people are ready. It is therefore important that we all become more responsible. So clean up your home and beginning from there, attack corruption and injustice whenever you notice them. Charity begins at home. It is foolhardy to expect a corrupt government wherever to come to your aid.

And here I come to my nephew, David, the eldest son of my late older brother. David and I do not see eye to eye on a number of issues but on this issue of good governance that will bring security, stability and progress for our people, I stand with him. He has conducted a brilliant campaign that can serve as the gold standard for future politicians for years to come. He was always polite, issue-oriented and has circulated a clear message of goodwill, so widely for many to know, understand and appreciate. Among the people I have talked to, and there are many, I know of no one who questioned David’s credentials and his ability to lead. He is a true statesman. His message touches on the life of the people and will live on, even though the combined actions of politician and judges have created some bumps on the way to implementation. Although the enemies of the people, those invested interests who are afraid of change that will reduce their capacity to steal from public coffers, denude themselves into thinking that they have blocked the message, the message cannot be blocked and will not die. The battle for the soul of Urhobo people and others in Delta State has just begun. There will be more Davids, each with the ability to chip away at the obstacles that obscure access to good life for all. They will be bolder to challenge the system more vigorously and shake it to its very foundation. The issue was never about David himself but about the interest of people who are seething with anger and reeling in pain. The enemies of the people will find no place to hide. They will eventually be defeated and taken off the road to victory for the people. This is the 21st century and not the 12th century when barbarism and lawlessness once reigned. David has set the stage, at least for Urhobo people and many applaud him for his initiative and the courage to confront the obnoxious and debilitating political system that robs the people of their life. David is my hero and I call on peace-loving people of the world to help thank him for his courage and show of brinksmanship.

Professor Edevbie is a Chemical Engineer at City of Detroit, Michigan, United States