Complete Badagry Road, Deep Seaport, Gani Adams Urges FG

Segun James



The federal government(FG) has been called upon to urgently complete the economically strategic Lagos-Badagry Expressway and the Badagry Deep Seaport.

The call was made by the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams at the grand finale of the 2022 edition of Olokun Festival at the Suntan Beach in Badagry.

Adams said the Lagos Badagry road should have been completed earlier as it is strategic for trans-regional economy in West Africa, even as he added that it is one of the major facilities that can bring the needed development to the ancient town.

The Yoruba generalissimo urged the FG to make the Badagry deep seaport project a reality stating further that the deep seaport is a multi-billion dollar project that can create employment opportunities for the host community and also attract huge foreign direct investment (FDI).

“The Badagry Port and Free Zone is a new deep-sea facility in Nigeria, that is expected to be the largest deep sea port in Africa. It will include a container terminal, oil and gas services and a liquid bulk terminal, with cargo and Ro-Ro facilities.

The multibillion-dollar deep seaport is a project with a lot of prospects for Badagry.The Deep Seaport, will be a big relief in many ways. For instance, it would create employment for about 250,000 Nigerians and attract more FDI. The Seaport would also decongest the Apapa Ports, which access roads are hampering their huge contributions to the economy.

“Therefore, I urge the FG to urgently work towards completing the project so that Nigerians, especially, the host community could benefit from this multibillion-dollar project.

“In making this dream a reality, the Lagos Badagry road also needs to be completed for it to Adams described the Olokun, the deity of the sea and the Olosa, the deity of the Lagoon as the Almighty’s special gifts to humanity.

“Olokun has the ability to give wealth and prosperity to those who believe in the spiritual divination of the king of water deities”

The guest lecturer, Dr. Adesanya Hammed, of the Department of African Languages, Literature and Communication Arts, Lagos State University (LASU), who spoke on the topic:”Socio-Economic, Cultural and Religious Significance of Olokun Deity” said the Olokun deity is a blessing to the world, and that the ancient town of Badagry has been a major beneficiary of the Olokun deity.

He said that the Yoruba people must be ready to tap from the immensurable blessing of the prominent water deity.

“Tourists and guests usually come to Badagry to celebrate and enjoy the peaceful ambience of the town.Olokun deity brings wealth and prosperity to the host community”

The Akran of Badagry, Oba De Whonu Aholu, in his remarks, applauded Aare Gani Adams for promoting the cultural identity of the Yoruba race.

“Aare Gani Adams’ passion for the celebration of Yoruba culture and tradition has been a huge blessing to Badagry town and I am happy that the foundation has impacted the town positively.