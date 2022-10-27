  • Thursday, 27th October, 2022

Atiku Takes Presidential Campaign to United States

Nigeria | 28 mins ago

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar yesterday left Nigeria for political campaigns in the United States of America.

In 2018, amidst talks that he cannot visit the US, Atiku had in company of the former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki and others visited the US.

The visit to the US was significant as it would dismiss all doubts that Atiku cannot travel to the US, a source said.

According to sources, Atiku is commencing a weeklong electioneering campaign in the US, where he would be meeting Nigerians and business community during the visit.

 As part of his programmes and engagements while in the US, he would be meeting with Nigerians in Diaspora

as well as with PDP members in North America.

He would also meet with top Nigerian business leaders based in the US and later meet with young Nigerian professionals in the Diaspora, among other meeting with some business community.

 All efforts to speak with his media advisor, Paul Ibe was abortive as his phone was not reachable.

Atiku had three week ago flagged off his electioneering campaign in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state. It was followed with the Kaduna campaign and last Saturday had another campaign in Benin, Edo state.

All Atiku’s presidential campaigns witnessed a huge turnout of party supporters.

That notwithstanding, the governor of Rivers state. Nyesom Wike and his loyalists comprising the governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom, Governor of Abia state, Okezie Ikpeazu, Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde and Enugu State governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi have continued to boycott his campaigns.

In a tentative presidential campaign timetable, Atiku is expected back to the country on Monday and by Tuesday, November 1, 2022, it would be the turn of Ekiti State, while the campaign rally in Ondo State would hold on Wednesday November 2.

The campaign train would move to Katsina State on Saturday, November 5, while Borno State would play host to the party on Wednesday, November 9 with Gombe hosting the party on Thursday, November 10.

Kebbi State edition of the campaign rally is scheduled to hold on Saturday November 12, while Atiku Abubakar and his team would head for Zamfara State on Sunday, November 13.

It would be the turn of Kwara State on Monday, November 14, while the team would be in Lagos State for Lagos Business School Lecture on Tuesday, November 15, among other arrangements.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.