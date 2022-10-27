Against Colombia, Flamingos Succumb to Sudden Death!

*To meet Germany again in the bronze medal match on Sunday

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Nigeria U-17 women’s team, the Flamingos on Wednesday afternoon in Goa, India crashed out of the FIFA Women’s U17 World Cup after falling in a sudden death penalty shootouts.

After regulation time deadlocked goalless, the game dragged into shootouts with Nigeria losing 6-5 in a nervy atmosphere in the Indian city famous for that classic, hilarious Bombay to Goamovie.

Nigeria was just a kick away from victory after Yesica Munoz saw her spot kick saved by Flamingos’ goalkeeper Linda Jiwuaku whilst Gabriela Rodriguez, Stefania Perlaza, Mary Espitaleta and Linda Caicedo scored for Colombia. Immaculata Offiong, Etim Edidiong, Miracle Usani and Taiwo Afolabi scored for Nigeria.

Omamuzo Edafe who was the heroine of the quarter final match with US last week, was the one that missed the decisive kick that would have given Nigeria her first ever final berth, thereby further dragging the game into sudden death. with results at 4-4 in the shootouts.

Like Edafe, defender Comfort Folorunsho also missed her kick in the sudden death as the ball flew into the body of Colombia’s goalkeeper Luisa Agudelo to send the South Americans into the final of the 7th FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup in India.

Meanwhile, the Flamingos are to play Germany in Sunday’s third-place match.

Germany who beat the Nigerian side, 2-1 in the opening game of Group B lost 0-1 to Spain in the other semi final duel played after that of Nigeria and Colombia.

Spain who had also beaten Colombia 2-1 in the second match of Group C are the only unbeaten team in the competition at the moment.