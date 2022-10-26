  • Wednesday, 26th October, 2022

Zulum Releases N700m for Borno LGAs Workers’ 2022 Leave Grants

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Governor Babagana Zulum has released the sum of N700 million for the payment of the 2022 leave grants for local government workers in Borno State.

The Commissioner for Local Governments and Emirates Affairs, Sugun Mai Mele, was quoted in a statement to have announced the payment on Monday in Maiduguri, while speaking at his ministry’s conference hall in Musa Usman secretariat.

The Commissioner explained that payment had already been made into the accounts of the 27 local government areas.

He said Zulum had warned that on no basis should the money be diverted for any project other than payment of the leave grants.

He noted that the ministry would take stringent action against officials of any local government area who fail to pay the leave grants by using the funds for something else.

The Commissioner said the ministry had already directed the LGAs in a circular to pay digitally and avoid table payment.

Aside the leave grants, Mele added that after ongoing computations and ground works are completed, payment for the outstanding gratuities for 2022 would also be announced.

The Commissioner recalled that since assumption of office, Zulum has made severe and sustained efforts towards re-establishing civil authority in the local government areas.

He said Zulum sustained the constant payment of state and local governments’ staff salaries and pensions at the end of every month. 

Mele conveyed Zulum’s gratitude to the leadership of the Nigerian Union of local government employees (NULGE), the Nigerian Union of Teachers and all other unions for their support for his administration.

He solicited workers’ continued support to the Zulum’s adminstration as they have always done.

