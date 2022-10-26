Tinubu, Shettima’s Wives, APC Women Donate N20m, Relief Materials to Flood Victims in Benue

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja





The All Progressives Congress (APC) Women Presidential Campaign Team led by Senator Oluremi Tinubu and the wife of the vice presidential candidate, Nana Shettima have donated N20 million and relief materials to flood victims in Benue State.

In a statement yesterday by the campaign council, the donation was made on Monday, when the delegation visited Makurdi, the Benue state capital, to identify with the victims and present relief items.

The delegation informed the State Governor, Mr. Samuel Ortom that they were in the state to commiserate with the people over the unfortunate flood incident that had ravaged several communities.

The wife of the APC presidential candidate said they felt the pains and understood the hardship the flood had caused individuals across the country.

She noted that this was why the women’s campaign team of the APC decided to embark on sympathy visits and donate relief materials to states affected by the flood before it kick starts the 2023 presidential campaigns.

Tinubu had while presenting the relief items announced a N10 million cash donation to support 200 individuals with N50,000 each to enable them engage in small-scale businesses.

The delegation further commiserated with the people at a meeting facilitated by the APC governorship candidate in Benue State, Rev. Father Hyacinth Alia, where the delegation donated an additional N10 million to relief efforts.

A symbolic presentation of relief materials sent to the state by the First Lady and grand patron of the women’s campaign team, Aisha Buhari was made, and the items were received by Mrs. Eunice Ortom, wife of the Benue State governor, on behalf of the victims.

In his response, Benue State governor appreciated the delegation for identifying with the victims through the state government despite belonging to different political parties.

Shettima on Saturday led a delegation to Kogi state, where cash and relief materials were also donated to flood victims.