Sunak, New UK Prime Minister Warns of ‘Difficult Decisions’ Ahead, Promises to Fix Truss’ Mistakes

Rishi Sunak yesterday made his first speech as Prime Minister, saying he was chosen to take over to “fix” the mistakes made by Liz Truss.

Speaking outside Number 10, the former chancellor praised his predecessor’s “restlessness” and her “noble aim” to improve economic growth in the UK.

Sky News quoted Sunak to have said: “Some mistakes were made, not borne of ill-will or bad intentions – quite the opposite in fact – but mistakes none the less.”

After walking into Downing Street with no supporters present, and with a serious face, Sunak reiterated his comments on Monday, saying the country was, “facing a profound economic crisis” and there were “difficult decisions” to come.

But he pledged to approach the problems with “compassion” and “to place economic stability and confidence at the heart of this government’s agenda.”

The new PM added: “The government I lead will not leave the next generation, your children and grandchildren, with a debt to settle that we were too weak to pay ourselves.”

Rishi Sunak used his first speech as Prime Minister to insist that the Conservative Party’s mandate is not “the sole property of any one individual”.

Speaking on the steps of Downing Street after meeting King Charles III at Buckingham Palace, he said the mandate “belongs to and unites all of us”.

Hinting at what the priorities of his administration will be, he said he will fulfil manifesto commitments on building a “stronger NHS, better schools, safer streets, control of our borders, protecting our environment, supporting our Armed Forces, levelling up and building an economy that embraces the opportunities of Brexit.”

But Sunak promised that he will “bring the same compassion” to No 10 that he brought to his role as chancellor during the pandemic.

“You saw me during Covid doing everything I could to protect people and businesses with schemes like furlough. I promise you this: I will bring that same compassion to the challenges we face today,” he said.

The speech lasted five minutes and 56 seconds – longer than all of the equivalent speeches by prime ministers in recent decades except for Boris Johnson in 2019, who spoke for 11 minutes and 13 seconds.

When Liz Truss made her first speech as prime minister in Downing Street on September 6, she spoke for four minutes and four seconds.

Sunak also used his speech to say that he will put “economic stability and confidence at the heart of this Government’s agenda.”

Sunak made his political comeback on Monday after being appointed as the new Conservative Party leader unopposed following former prime minister Boris Johnson’s decision not to run and Commons leader, Penny Mordaunt dropping out at the last minute.

Winning the leadership also meant he won the keys to Number 10, making him the UK’s first British Asian and Hindu prime minister, and yesterday he was asked by the King at Buckingham Palace to form a government before officially taking power.

Sunak praised another of his predecessors, Johnson, for “his warmth and generosity of spirit”.

But he said the manifesto the Tory Party was elected on in 2019, was “not the sole property of any one individual” and he would “deliver on its promise.”

However, one of his main messages was that his government would have, “integrity, professionalism and accountability” as he attempted to win back the trust of the public after recent weeks.

“Trust is earned,” he said. “And I will earn yours.”