INEC Chair Advocates Enforceable Legislation in Achieving Gender Equality 

* Tinubu, Obi, pledge to work with women

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, has stated that in achieving gender equality and balance, an enforceable legislation needs to be put in place.

Yakubu, who stated this at the Voice of Women (VOW) 2022 conference and awards, added that until such legislation is deliberated on with the aim of closing on the gender gaps, the issue of gender equality will continue to be a rolling stone that gathers no moss.

Represented by a National Commissioner, May Agbamuche-Mbu, while delivering the keynote speech with the theme ‘Towards rebuilding Nigeria: An agenda setting for an inclusive and accountable Nigeria’, Yakubu explained why achieving success in encouraging gender equity and balance within the political parties had become a difficult task to surmount.

The INEC boss added that another reason for the long time inequality can be attributed to political parties’ limitations to just sustaining engagements, advocacies, moral persuasions and capacity building programmes for female aspirants and candidates.

According to him, “Achieving gender equity has been difficult for all the political parties and this can be attributed to a lack of implementable legislation.

“Until there’s an enforceable legislation that is gender responsive in terms of their leadership structure, as well as policies and practices, the political parties may be limited to just sustaining engagements, advocacies, moral persuasions and capacity building programmes for female aspirants and candidates.”

In his speech, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Party (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, said his presidency will ensure good percentage of women inclusiveness in its government.

Represented by his running mate, Kashim Shettima, Tinubu maitained that women are the ultimate in accessing any society, adding that it is always easy to talk but not easy to work the talk.

He noted that 2023 is not a preparation but an institution that relies on ideas and track records to be shown.

In buttressing his point, Shettima said: “Tinubu’s deputy when he was a governor was a woman. As a onetime governor of Borno State, I appointed five women commissioners. I assure you that women will be given fair chance to contribute to nation building.”

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, said he had a female deputy governor as a former governor of Anambra State, noting that women are far more productive than men.

He said: “For Nigeria to move forward, the government has to be surrounded by women. The country cannot be run without women on the driving seat. Women and youths should have a percentage of all position in Nigeria.”