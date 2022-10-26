Greensprings Supports Public School with Classrooms

Uchechukwu Nnaike

Greensprings School, Lekki Campus, has built a block of three classrooms at Roman Catholic Mission (RCM) Primary School, Awoyaya.

The building was the initiative of Greensprings students’ Community Development Committee (CDC), which raises funds internally to support public schools in the neighbourhood.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony recently, the Executive Director of Greensprings School, Mrs Lai Koiki, said the move was in line with the school’s motto, ‘In love serve one another’.

She said the school believes in involving its students in reaching out to public schools, adding that the students need to know the importance of giving back to society and that the funds for the building and furniture were the proceeds from the ‘mufti day’ held once every term, with additional funds from the management.

“What is important is the love behind it, and how it will improve the lives of the children,” Koiki said.

According to the head of Greensprings (Lekki Campus), Mrs Feyisara Ojugo, as part of its core values, the school encourages people to give back to society.

She urged all adults to do their best to make the country a place where children can grow up to be the best they possibly can be.

The Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Hon Wahab Alawiye-King, commended Greensprings School for demonstrating the need for collaboration in enhancing the basic education sector across the country in line with the Sustainable Development Goal 17.

Representatives of Greensprings School’s CDC, Ibukunoluwa Akinola and Toluwalase Falade, said committee members had different initiatives to raise funds to help people. They said the committee considered the needs of the benefiting school and decided on the project within its resources, which will provide a new learning environment for the children.

The head teacher of RCM, Mrs Ruth Oni, said the classrooms would provide a conducive environment for teaching and learning.

Before the intervention, she said the school had eight classrooms for over 600 pupils. She said the classes were congested, with over 100 pupils in the upper primary classes.

