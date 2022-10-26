FG, Stakeholders Want NCWD Renamed after Maryam Babangida

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The federal government, some women groups and other stakeholders yesterday, unanimously supported a Bill to amend the National Centre for Women Development (NCWD) Act.

The amendment is to specifically rename the Centre after its founder, late Mrs. Maryam Babangida.

The Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs. Pauline Tallen and the women groups made the disclosure at a one-day public hearing on a bill titled, “The National Centre for Women Developmental Act CAP N15, LFN 2004 (Amendment) Bill, 2022 to enhance the functions of the Centre and rename the Centre after H.E. late Dr. Maryam Babangida and for related matters (SB. 1042).”

It was organised by the Senate Committee on Women Affairs.

The Centre was established in 1992 and named after the late Maryam Babangida as initiator of the women- development driven Centre but changed to National Centre for Women Development (NCWD) in 1994 during the military regime of late General Sani Abacha.

However, Tallen, the President of National Council for Women Societies (NCWS), Hajia Lami Adamu Lau, the President of National Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) Ladi Bala, among others, all supported the move of reverting the name of the Centre back to Dr. Maryam Babangida Centre for Women Development.

The Chairman of the Committee, Senator Betty Apiafi, in her opening address said the bill seeks to amend the Principal Act by renaming the Centre as the Dr. Maryam Babangida National Centre for Women Development.

She said the development was to appreciate late Maryam Babangida’s outstanding contributions to the upliftment of the Nigerian women and national development.

She said the amendment also seeks to enhance the functions of the Centre by granting the council discretionary powers to award contracts where they were previously restricted among other things.

Apiafi said, “The need for the legislature to be at the forefront of the fight for women empowerment and development can never be overemphasised.

“It was an unfortunate event during the constitutional amendment passage that all five amendments bills that would have had positive impact on women in Nigeria were not passed by the Senate.”

She however said the committee would collaborate with relevant stakeholders to fight for the progress of Nigerian women like Maryam Babangida did during her lifetime.

On her part, Maryam Babagida’s daughter, Aisha, noted that the original goals of the Centre included enhancing women’s role in education, culture, law, politics, agriculture, cooperatives and rural development l.

Aisha who is the chairperson, Better Life Programme for the African Rural Woman said the Centre should be used to recognised as champion those women who are making a difference and setting an example to other.

“For instance, I would like to see a fund that can issue grants to women who are excelling in these areas to enable them to go further and to lead the way for others,” she said.

The Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs. Tallen, in her presentation said her ministry was in full support of renaming the centre after the founder and making it the bank for all developmental issues.

Others who spoke in favour of the bill included Hon Mulikat Adeola Akande, Mrs. Moji Makanjuola, Hajia Bola Olagunju, among others.

The Chairman of the Committee, Senator Apiafi said since all views expressed were in support of the bill, the report for its consideration for third reading and passage, would be presented to the Senate on resumption on the 15th of next month.