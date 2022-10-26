FG Renames Legal Aid Building after Late Chief Ikeazor

*As Malami commends council for enhancing access to justice

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The federal government yesterday renamed the Legal Aid Council Headquarters Building after the late Chief Chimezie Ikeazor.

The renaming which was made on behalf of the federal government by the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) Mr. Abubakar Malami, was in recognition of the late eminent lawyer’s contributions towards the establishment of the Legal Aid Council.

According to the AGF, late Ikeazor, was one of the legal luminaries that helped to set up the Nigerian Legal Aid Association, which subsequently led to the Legal Aid Council of Nigeria.

“His antecedents in providing legal services to poor Nigerians are exemplary, and along with a few like minds – the late Chiefs Solomon Lar, Debo Akande, and Edwin Ume-Ezeoke, he founded and financed the Nigerian Legal Aid Association in 1974, which served as a platform for providing legal aid for poor Nigerians.

“The Association was inaugurated on February 6th 1974, had several branches across the nation and enjoyed immense support from the Bench pursuant to its laudable mandate,” Malami stated.

“Chief Ikeazor’s sacrifices cannot go unnoticed. Indeed, the federal government and the thousands of Nigerians who enjoy the services of the Legal Aid Council today, remain grateful to the learned Silk for his selfless sacrifices and foresight in the protection of the freedoms guaranteed under the Nigerian Constitution, particularly on access to justice,” he added.

While pledging his ministry’s support towards achieving the constitutional and statutory mandate of the Legal Aid Council, the minister commending the council for living up to expectations.

He disclosed that as at the second quarter of this year, the council was able to, “process Legal Aid Service to 57,134 citizens, recovered over N57 million as claims/compensation for victims of motor accidents and provided defense for 224 suspects arraigned before the Federal High Court for certain offences.”

The minister added that the Special Task Force of the council facilitated the release of 30 Awaiting Trial Inmates in Keffi Correctional Centre in addition to filing application of enforcement of fundamental rights of 101 Awaiting Trial Inmates.

“The Police Duty Solicitors Scheme of the Council currently operate in eleven States across the country. This operation has successfully diverted over 7,000 persons from the Criminal Justice System and 90 per cent of these persons left police custody during the first five days of arrest.

“It is therefore a thing of joy and indeed my pleasure to stand with legal friends and colleagues on this auspicious day, to celebrate the acknowledgement of the sacrifices made by Chief Ikeazor by naming the Legal Aid Council Headquarters after him.

“It is my hope that by this great feat his name will remain immortalised within the living memory of all of us in the legal community.

“Distinguished Ladies and Gentlemen, on behalf of the federal government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I hereby rename the Legal Aid Council Building as the Chief Chimezie Ikeazor, SAN Building, in service to God and humanity,” Malami declared.