DOAM Foundation Holds Debate Contest, Mentorship session for Students

Funmi Ogundare

Daniel Ogechi Akujobi Memorial (DOAM) Foundation recently held an interschool debate competition themed: ‘Low grades, who is to blame: teachers, students or parents?’, for some senior secondary schools within Orile- Iganmu axis, where Araromi Senior Secondary School, emerged winner.



It was aimed at educating, encouraging and developing their ability​ to work hard for their grades. The foundation also held a mentorship programme on sexual abuse and illicit drug abuse for students in the​ junior secondary schools, aimed at educating students about sexual abuse and the dangers of illicit drug abuse, as well as encouraging them to be good and responsible citizens.



The schools were; Araromi Senior and Secondary School, Sari Iganmu Senior and Junior Secondary​ Schools and Iganmu Senior and Junior Secondary Schools, Orile-Iganmu.



In her remarks, the Programme Officer Education,​ Ruth Nwachukwu, who declared the programme open, said the focus of the debate was to educate the public on the consequences of low grades and applicable solutions through the information and engagement of the project beneficiaries.​ According to her, “rather than pass the bulk or blame​ the teachers or parents for student’s low grades in their academics, there is need to encourage students and develop their ability​ to work hard for their grades. Parents, teachers and the students themselves are the three stakeholders in ensuring​ academic success.”



The chief judge of the debate,​ Mr. Lasisi Adejumo urged the students to learn as much as possible from the programme as it could positively impact on their wellbeing and future. The mentorship session on ‘Sexual abuse; Speak Up and Seek Help’, was led by the foundation’s Programme Officer Operation, Mrs. Omoyemi Olumodile. Many of the students found the topic educating and informative as they eagerly participated. Shortly after, they were engaged on ‘Dangers of Illicit Drug Abuse’ which elicited interest in students, as they not only learnt about the dangers,​ but also contributed to the topic.



The programme witnessed a quiz segment, where students who answered questions correctly were rewarded with prizes. Gifts were also presented to the best performing students at each level. ​