  • Wednesday, 26th October, 2022

Chelsea Beat Salzburg to Top Group, Reach Last 16

Sport | 45 seconds ago

Graham Potter was over the moon yesterday as his Chelsea players produced a “fantastic effort” after bouncing back from defeat in their opening game to advance to the last 16 of the Champions League as group winners with one game to spare.

Two wonderful finishes by Mateo Kovacic and Kai Havertz ended Red Bull Salzburg’s 40-match unbeaten home record and saw the Blues join Premier League rivals Manchester City in the knockout stage.

Dinamo Zagreb’s 4-0 home defeat by AC Milan in the later game on Tuesday means Chelsea cannot be caught at the top of Group E.

The Blues had started their European campaign with a 1-0 defeat in Croatia against Zagreb on 6 September, with the club sacking boss Thomas Tuchel the following day.

They have since responded with three wins and a draw in the Champions League under Potter.

“They’ve picked up points in the Premier League and to go through like we have in the Champions League is a fantastic effort from everybody,” said Potter.

“We will take steps, it will not be a straight road, unfortunately. But we will take steps and tonight was one I think.”

