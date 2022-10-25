  • Tuesday, 25th October, 2022

Wike Nominates 18 Commissioners for Assembly’s Confirmation 

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has sent a list of 18 commissioner nominees to the State House of Assembly for screening and confirmation.

Among the nominees is former Commissioner for Health, Prof. Princewill Chike whom the governor had sacked.

The Clerk, Rivers State House of Assembly, Stanford Oba, said in a statement issued last night  said the nominees are to appear on the floor of the House  today.

 “The Rivers State House of Assembly is inviting the following nominees to appear before it on Tuesday 25th October 2022 by 9 am for screening as commissioners designate.

The nominees are: Prof. Princewill Chike, Hon. Jacobson Nbina, Mr. Ndubuisi Okere, Barr.Mrs Inime Aguma, Engr. Charles Amadi, Mrs. Tonye Oniyinde Briggs. Mr. Ben Daminabo, Mr. Chris Finebone, Engr. Austin Ben Chioma, Mr Uchechukwu Nwafor, Dr. Fred Barivule Kpakol, Barr. Emenike Eke, Mr. Prince Ohia, Prof. Kaniye Ebeku, Mr. Ezekiel Agri, Mrs. Ukiel Oyaghiri, Hon. Damiete Herbert Horsfall and Hon Emeka Onowu.

According to the statement, “Nominees are to submit 35 sets of their credentials to the office of the clerk and come along with original copies including tax clearance certificate for the screening.

