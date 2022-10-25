Suspected Smugglers Kill Customs Officer, Injure Three in Kwara

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Suspected smugglers have reportedly killed a senior officer attached to the Joint Border Patrol Team (JBPT) Sector 3 of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) on the Sinau-Kenu Road in Baruten Local Government Area of Kwara State.

Also, three other officers sustained serious injuries and are now receiving medical attention in a hospital.

A statement issued in Ilorin yesterday and signed by the Public Relations Officer of the Customs Command in the state, Chado Zakari, on behalf of the JBPT, said the incident happened when the operatives of the JBPT and the hoodlums engaged in serious attack after the latter had intercepted smuggled goods.

The statement read: “Joint Border Patrol Team (JBPT) Sector 3 operatives on information patrol on Sinau-Kenu road in Baruten LGA of Kwara State intercepted 40 bags of foreign parboiled rice 50kg each and 30 jerry cans of petrol 25 litres each abandoned in7 the bush paths on Sinau-Kenu Road.

“The operatives immediately swung into action and evacuated the seized items into their operational vehicles for onward delivery to the government warehouse for safe keeping in line with rules of engagement, but while on transit, a group of hoodlums laid ambush and pelted our personnel with guns, stones, bottles, cutlasses, sticks, charms and other dangerous items.

“Hoodlums laid ambush and shot sporadically at the officers. In the fiery exchange that ensued, one of our officers succumbed to the cold hands of death, while three officers sustained life-threatening injuries and are currently responding to treatment in the hospital.

“The deceased ASCI Saheed Aweda has been buried according to Islamic rite in his home town of Popogbona in Ilorin West Local Government of the state.”

The statement added: “Comptroller Olugboyega Peters, representatives of DSS, NPF, ONSA, NIA, Immigration and other security agencies have visited the family of the deceased to commiserate with them.

“Our prayers go out to the family of the deceased officer whose sacrifice is deeply appreciated and held in high esteem.

“To those wounded, the sector promises to stand by them on their journey to recovery and full restoration of health.

“The sector wishes to commend the patriotic roles of our sister agencies and law-abiding citizens in assisting the sector to perform its lawful duty of implementing partial closure of our land borders in the interest of our dear country.

“The interventions of reinforcements from JBPT headquarters team, JBPT Ilesha Baruba, Kwara Command, Customs Police and 224 Recce Battalion of the Nigeria Army were immediately dispatched and have since restored normalcy while the contraband items were moved to JBPT headquarters in Ilorin for safe keeping.”