JTF Arrests Three for Vandalising  Oil Installations in Rivers

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Security operatives have apprehended three suspected oil thieves who specialise in vandalising oil installations including wellheads, flowlines and pipelines with a view to stealing crude oil in Rivers state.

THISDAY learned that the three men were caught breaking and removing wellhead installations of Belemaoil facilities within the Idama Oil Field in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of the state.

Sources told THISDAY that the vandals were arrested within the general area of OML-55 Field by men of 103 Battalion of the Nigerian Army acting on a tip-off base on credible intelligence.

“The suspects completely vandalised all accessories of the wellhead and were about carting away the stolen items before they were apprehended by the military on general field patrol.

“On sighting the military, the vandals fled into the mangrove but luck ran out of the three who were arrested,” the source said.

The source who pleaded anonymity also revealed that the suspects had also vandalised two other oil wells within the Idama Oil Field before they were apprehended.

It was gathered that several items including oilwell accessories were recovered from the suspects at the time of their arrest by the military.

“The suspects have been transferred to a higher authority in the military for further investigation and subsequent prosecution,” said the source.

A similar incident occurred in Aiteo oilfield where vandals destroyed wellhead and created uncontrollable wellhead fire outbreak leading to huge environmental pollution and nationwide outrage.