  • Tuesday, 25th October, 2022

JTF Arrests Three for Vandalising  Oil Installations in Rivers

Nigeria | 3 mins ago

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Security operatives have apprehended three suspected oil thieves who specialise in vandalising oil installations including wellheads, flowlines  and pipelines  with a view to stealing crude oil in Rivers state.

THISDAY learned that the three men were caught breaking and removing wellhead installations of Belemaoil facilities within the Idama Oil Field in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of the state.

Sources told THISDAY that the vandals were arrested within the general area of OML-55 Field by men of 103 Battalion of the Nigerian Army acting on a tip-off base on credible intelligence.

“The suspects completely vandalised all accessories of the wellhead and were about carting away the stolen items before they were apprehended by the military on general field patrol. 

“On sighting the military, the vandals fled into the mangrove but luck ran out of the three who were arrested,” the source said.

The source who pleaded anonymity also revealed that the suspects had also vandalised two other oil wells within the Idama Oil Field before they were apprehended.

It was gathered that several items including oilwell accessories were recovered from the suspects at the time of their arrest by the military.

“The suspects have been transferred to a higher authority in the military for further investigation and subsequent prosecution,” said the source.

A similar incident occurred in Aiteo oilfield where vandals destroyed wellhead and created uncontrollable wellhead fire outbreak leading to huge environmental pollution and nationwide outrage. Head of Service of Federation Urges Civil Servants to Eschew Corruption.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.