  • Tuesday, 25th October, 2022

I’m 43% Nigerian, Says Meghan Markle 

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, has said  she is 43% Nigerian, citing a genealogy test she took.

Revealing this in the latest episode of her podcast, Archetypes, Meghan said she’s “going to start to dig deeper into” her heritage, Daily Mail reported Tuesday.

The 41-year-old mother of two during her discussion with comedians Issa Rae and Ziwe Fumudoh on her new podcast instalment, titled ‘Upending The Angry Black Women Myth’ said “I just had my genealogy done a couple years ago… I’m 43 per cent Nigerian.”

Meghan added: ‘I’m going to start to dig deeper into all this because anybody that I’ve told, especially Nigerian women, are like ‘What!”‘

“This is huge for our community,” a shocked Nigerian-American comedian Ziwe replied. “No, honestly, you do look like a Nigerian, you look like my Aunt Uzo. So this is great.”

