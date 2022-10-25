Flooding and Need for More Dams in Nigeria 

Udora Orizu writes that as Kogi, Anambra, Gombe, Bayelsa and many other states have been submerged by flood, it calls for the construction of more dams at strategic locations to check flooding

In recent weeks, many states in Nigeria have been submerged by floods with some residents in Kogi, Anambra, Bauchi, Gombe, Bayelsa among others in the affected areas currently facing a tough time. The incidents have recorded human and material losses with several sacked from their homes.

Flooding in Nigeria is usually caused by climate change, river overflowing, dam opening, current poor urban planning practices, poor drainage systems that can’t cope and so on. In the northern parts of the country, heavy rains are likely to cause rivers to overflow their banks and cause flooding in the neighbouring states.

Recurring Decimal

Flooding regularly wreaks havoc in Nigeria annually. In 2017, floods affected 250,000 people in the eastern-central region; in 2016, 92,000 were displaced and 38 died; in 2015, more than 100,000 were displaced, with 53 deaths; in 2012, devastating flooding forced two million Nigerians from their homes and 363 died.

These were seen recurring every year, in various states of the federation. Just this year, Nigeria has recorded over 600 deaths to flood.

While the rainy season is a time all humans look forward to, as it helps to replenish vegetation, forming streams and rivers, cooling the temperature, and sustaining the lives of both humans and animals, however, as crucial as the rainy season is to human existence, it is usually a devastating period.

Consequences

The disaster has large social consequences for communities and individuals. The immediate impact includes loss of human life, damage to property, destruction of crops, loss of livestock, and deterioration of health conditions owing to waterborne diseases.

Attributes of Nigeria’s Flood Problems

According to authorities, a number of factors attribute to Nigeria flood problems. One of them is poor town planning, Nigeria’s population is expanding rapidly, currently estimated at over 200 million, the lack of proper town planning can make flooding worse in urban areas.

Another factor is government’s poor response to the flood disaster in the country. Every year, the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET) and the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) stress the fact that floods are considerably heavier than usual preparing all and sundry on the need for more coordinated action in various public fora.

In August this year, NiMET predicted that the prevailing weather pattern in Nigeria would cause above-normal rainfall in about 19 states between August and October.

However despite their warnings, nothing concrete is being done by government at all levels to cushion the effect of the devastating flood, which has ravaged homes, displaced hundreds and washed away farm lands.

The Dam Effect

Another factor in Nigeria’s flood problem is Dams. Dams provide multiple benefits. They can generate relatively clean electricity; they store water and release it in the dry season, which helps farmers and other users, and they can hold back floods. Dams also have downsides, such as displacing people when they are built and preventing fish migration and causing other ecological harm.

In addition to storing water, dams reduce flood risks by modifying the river downstream. Because dams trap sediment, they release relatively clear water that cuts deeper into the river’s bed. This incision creates a roomier channel that can carry more water and prevent floodwaters from spilling over riverbanks.

World over, dams are constructed mainly for the purposes of irrigation, power generation, and flood control. While the first two roles are acknowledged, the role of dams in flood control has always been underestimated. It is unfortunate that in both irrigation and hydel projects, flood control is completely ignored.

With about 13 dams spread across the six geo-political zones of the country, more dams are still needed in the country. On the Benue River, the main concern is the Lagdo Dam, in neighbouring Cameroon, which has previously caused the river to swell by releasing water. In 2012, water flowing in from the Lagdo dam was blamed for 30 deaths in Nigeria.

Recently, the release of water from the Lagdo dam has resulted in devastating flood, causing pain and anguish to thousands of people now rendered homeless in Kogi and other states across the federation.

Devastation in Kogi

In Kogi, flooding pounded the state so hard that several houses had been submerged, belongings destroyed and lives lost. About six persons, including a toddler, were killed by the flood that sacked communities in the Ibaji Local Government Area of the state. Over 600 hectares of rice farmland among several buildings were flooded due to the flood caused by the opening of the Lagdo dam and torrential rainfall.

The floods submerged residential houses, churches, mosques, shops and completely washed away household items, farm produce and domestic animals, among others, especially in Lokoja, the state capital, and communities in five other local government areas of the state, namely, Ajaokuta, Kotonkarfe, Idah, Ofu and ibaji , which was the worst hit.

The surging flood became so intense last week that virtually all the people living around the River Niger in the state capital and its environs woke up to see water in their bedrooms, kitchens and other parts of their residences.

By Monday morning, the flood had blocked the Ganaja axis of Lokoja-Ganaja Road, which leads to the eastern senatorial district of the state and, indeed, the southeastern part of the country thus impeding free movement of vehicles and humans, causing gridlock and pains to travellers.

This harrowing development was an advantage for canoe operators in the state capital, who cashed in on the situation to make brisk business as they rolled out their canoes to ferry passengers who could not cross the ravaging flood and take them to safer ground, while drivers had to meander through slippery bush paths to connect with the passengers for continuation of their journey to various destinations.

A businesswoman and a displaced person at the Saint Luke Primary School, Adankolo, Lokoja, Oyize Muhammed, said that she was in pain as everything had been lost to the floods.

She said, “At the moment, I have lost over a million naira in goods and property that I honestly cannot account for. I just bought gravel for the construction of another building and by now, I believe everything has gone for good.

“It is sad that right before one’s eyes, everything one has ever owned is being damaged. If I were to be dead, it would be a different case but living while all that I have worked for goes down the drain is saddening. Imagine, one of my neighbours lost her son to the flood. I have neither seen nor heard from her since.’’

Meanwhile, the State Governor, Yahaya Bello, had called on President Muhammadu Buhari to declare Kogi a state of national disaster, following the ravaging effect of flood in the state and environs.

He said that the natural disaster had affected the nine local government areas of the state which were along River Niger and River Benue.

Intense Hardship in Kwara

In Ilorin, Kwara State, rain fell all through last week, causing intense hardship to the people. After the rain subsided, about six lives were lost while several property which included private buildings, bridges and culverts and fish farms were affected.

Among those who died in the ensuing flood were Sheikh Abdulganiy Al-Adabby Aboto, a popular Islamic cleric who was returning to Ilorin from Minna, Niger State, alongside his two aides in a car which plunged into the Olusola Saraki Abattoir Bridge along Sobi Army Barracks road, Ilorin. Also, a woman identified as Iya Ibadan died after a wall fell at Arijo compound, Pakata area in Ilorin.

Some of the areas affected included Asa Dam, Òdòta, Surulere, Baboko, Isale-Koko, Airport area, Warrah Oja, Sawmill, Kuntu, Oloje, Sango, Isale Aluko, Offa Garage/Olulande and other areas were seriously affected by the downpour.

The Kwara State Fire Service said that it recovered two corpses and a Toyota Yaris car marked APP544E from a river opposite Olusola Saraki Abattoir along Sobi Army Barracks road, Ilorin.

Critical Danger in Anambra

In Anambra state, over 60 per cent of lands are currently underwater, according to the State Emergency Management Authority. The development forced the state government to order closure of schools in the areas where over 700,000 people were displaced and 300 communities sacked.

Apart from submerging houses and farmlands, critical infrastructure such as schools, healthcare centres, police stations, banks, offices were also affected; a situation that made the state government to shut schools in the riverine areas.

The National Emergency Management Agency confirmed one person dead and many injured. Though the agency’s state acting coordinator, Mr Thickman Tanimu, confirmed the death of one Ginikanwa Izuoba in the Enugu-Otu, Aguleri flood, he disclosed that Izuoba died when his house collapsed due to the impact of the flood.

Another death was also recorded of a 70-year-old man, identified as Mr Sunday Mesiobi, in Ogbe-Akpoma, Atani community of Ogbaru Local Government Area. His corpse was found in his room submerged by water.

The Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, during his visit to one of the IDP camps in Onitsha North Local Government Area, sought the support of government at all levels, agencies and individuals to tackle menace. He noted that the flood water surged from Cameroon, urging the Federal Government to hold dialogue with the government of Cameroon in order to proffer solutions to the issue.

He said, “Anambra State Government is doing everything possible to alleviate the sufferings of the people. They need support now and afterwards because their houses, property and farmlands are submerged. I am worried that they will have to start life afresh. We are receiving people from Delta State to join the IDP camp in Onitsha North.”

Gombe’s Loss

A month ago, dwellers of Pamadu, Majidadi, Kwara, Tambau, Gwalameche communities in Gombe State went to bed with the hope of sleeping soundly.

They were however roused from sleep by floods which ravaged houses and displaced hundreds.that the flood emanated from Bangunji, border between Kaltungo and Bambam, spreading to Digga; border between Lalapido and Pero-Chonge.

Though no life was lost, property worth millions ended in ruins. A resident of Majidadi Gwandum, Soli Adamu, said he was able to rescue his aged father by carrying him on his back, adding that he had to do that since his father had been crippled for some time.

FG’s Position

However, as the flood continue to wreak havoc nationwide, the federal government in its reaction said the Lagbo Dam in Cameroon was not responsible for the natural disaster currently ravaging many parts of the country, contrary to the widely held insinuation.

The Minister of Water Resources, Mr. Suleiman Adamu stated this while defending the 2023 budget of his ministry before the Senate Committee on Water Resources.

According to Adamu, most of the water that caused flooding was not from the Lagbo Dam. He explained that the contribution from the dam to Nigeria was only one per cent.

The minister also said the federal government was not informed by the Cameroonian Government on the annual release of water from Lagbo Dam.

He said, “The dam releases water; sometimes it releases water without notice and when they do that, it impacts on communities downstream. It is not the main reason you have flood in this country. The tributaries of River Benue are the main cause. And this year, the rains have been unprecedented. The transboundary waters that even come into this country from Rivers Niger and Benue constitute only 20 per cent of the fresh water that flows into the country.

Way Forward

Despite FG’s assertion, there’s urgent need for government to avert flood disaster in future by constructing dams at strategic locations to check flooding.

There is also need for the government to immediately declare a state of emergency on flooding to free up resources for managing the disaster.

With the number of lives and properties lost this year, it’s time for government at all levels to heed to floor warnings and make necessary plans to avert reoccurrence.

Quote

There’s urgent need for government to avert flood disaster in future by constructing dams at strategic locations to check flooding. There is also need for the government to immediately declare a state of emergency on flooding to free up resources for managing the disaster