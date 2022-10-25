2023: Female Senator Alleges Death Threats from Fellow Politicians

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Chairperson, Senate Committee on Women Affairs, Mrs. Betty Apiafi, has revealed that she received death threats from unknown persons and fellow politicians, who called her on the phone to intimidate her ahead of the forthcoming elections in 2023.

Apiafi, who spoke with journalists on yesterday on the sidelines of the ‘Womanifesto National Women’s Dialogue 2022’ in Abuja, said insecurity and the country’s poor economy would pose the greatest hurdles to the women running for elective offices next year.

The theme of the dialogue is ‘Electoral Integrity and Accountability: Towards Corruption-Free Elections’.

She said: “The issues of insecurity and the state of the economy are going to really be a big challenge to contend with during the next election.

“We’re all aware of the state of the economy. Of course, when the economy is the way it is, it becomes difficult for you to run an election without spending a lot of money.

“Also, there’s the issue of insecurity. The more you have insecurity in the country, the more difficult it is for a woman to win election, because some (unscrupulous politicians) will take advantage of the situation.

“The other day, I got a phone call from somebody telling me that I cannot find him, but he is looking for me. Those are the kind of threats you get. The insecurity in the country is bad and gets worse during elections.”

Nevertheless, the senator representing Rivers West senatorial district, counseled women interested in occupying political offices, whether elective or appointive, not to give up on their dreams because of the daunting challenges, but to persist in building a solid base at the grassroots, especially with the womenfolk.

According to her, “Women are the ones who come out to vote on election day. I have experienced it several times. On election day, they are the ones you can rely on. They are not scared of anything. I’ve seen it.

“I am from Rivers State, and I know what elections are like in my state. So, the women interested in political offices need to go back to the grassroots. They need to go talk to those women at the grassroots.”

Also speaking, the Chairperson of the National Dialogue, Chief (Mrs.) Moji Makanjuola, said beyond backing their folks across board, the women would be throwing their weight behind the presidential candidate that is most favourably disposed to the capabilities of women in leadership.

Pressed to disclose the presidential candidate’s identity, she said: “That’s not important, but the body language (of each candidate) says to us if he wants women to be included in his dreams and aspirations to be the president of Nigeria.”

Also, Dr. Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, the founding director of Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre (WARDC), said the women were tired of being considered as second class citizens in the country’s political space.

“Our identity matters, and our dignity as women matters. So that’s why we are here to reaffirm that, and to say that we are still in solidarity and that we have a strategy,” she added.