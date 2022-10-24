Tambuwal Inaugurates Sokoto PDP Campaign Council 

*Appoints former transport minister as DG

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has on Monday inaugurated Sokoto State People Democratic party campaign council .

Announcing the names of the committees and the council members for Ubandoma/ Bafarawa , Atiku/ Okowa the chairman of the party in the state Alhaji Aliyu Goronyo charged them to deliver the State for the People Democratic party (PDP).

He noted that the names were carefully selected based on their track records in their respective local governments, zone, wards and polling units

Speaking at the inauguration, Governor Tambuwal who is also the chairman of the committees said he ceded his position as the chairman to the former Governor of the State Dalhatu Attahiru Bafarawa stressing that he cannot combine director general of Atiku/ Okowa campaign organization with the chairman of the council in the state.

The committees has the former governorship aspirant of All Progressive Congress (APC) and former minister of transportation during President Goodluck Jonathan administration Yusuf Suleiman as the director general with some PDP network and support groups as members.

Speaking further, Tambuwal enjoined the council and the committees to set the stage for electoral victory for all the PDP candidates in the election.

“I want to charge the council to deploy massively to deliver Sokoto State to the PDP at the presidential, gubernatorial, national and state assembly elections”, he stated

He explained that with the calibre of persons vying for elective offices on the platform of the party, victory is sure.

He maintained that he had not entered into any covenant with the party’s gubernatorial candidate in the state either in monetary form or in the area of appointment, stressing that he only wants somebody who will sustain his legacy after leaving office.

The Governor further stressed that judging from the failure of ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in the area of economy, employment , security, fighting corruption has made things easy for his party

“As Nigerians, we can judge the 16 years PDP spent in power and the seven and half years of APC and see which one they prefer”, he added.

He urged the party supporters to refrain from violence but base their campaign on issues that would affect the citizenry .

“In 2019 my campaign was violence free but at the end we won. So also we will replicate same this time again and by God’s grace we will win,” he said.

In his acceptance speech, the director general of the council, Yusuf Suleiman assured the party that he will deploy his wealth of experience to ensure that the party emerges victorious.

He solicited the support of all the council members to achieve the desired goals.