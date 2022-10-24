Propak W’Africa Announces Programme for 2022 Show

With a little over a month until the doors open for its eleventh edition, the organisers of Propak West Africa have released the much-anticipated Conference Programme and announced that this year’s event is fully endorsed by the Industrial Development Department of the Federal Ministry of Trade and Investment.

As the region’s leading exhibition and conference for the plastics, packaging, printing and food processing industries, Propak West Africa is expected to bring together more than 5000 professionals to source machines, products and services from over 200 brands across just three days of industry networking – it will truly be an unmissable event.

Taking place between the 22nd and 24th of November 2022 at the Landmark Centre, in Lagos, Nigeria, according to organisers, Afrocet Montgomery, attendees of Propak West Africa can expect to discover brand new technology, learn about exciting growth opportunities and benchmark themselves in the market.

Each session in the programme will give attendees critical insight and provide an opportunity to gain knowledge on evolving consumer behaviour, market trends and take part in important discussions on subject matters affecting the manufacturing industry.

Distinguished panels of speakers are set to deliver insightful talks this year including Dr Jean Marc Ricca, Managing Director Nigeria of BASF West Africa, Prof Pierre Pienaar, President of World Packaging Organisation and Ernest Ighrawve, Technical Project Manager of Doehler.

Session topics this year will cover a range of issues impacting the sector such as Keynote Presentations on ‘Understanding Packaging in the Cold Supply Chain’ and ‘Print and packaging automation and Industry 4.0: Smart Manufacturing and Sustainable Manufacturing’. Panel discussions addressing pertinent matters such as ‘The challenges of recycling food-grade polymer. Can they meet food and beverage industry sustainability targets?’ are also set to take place across the three days.