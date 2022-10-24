PEARL Awards Restate Commitment to Standard

Kayode Tokede

Organisers of the premium Capital Market Awards project (PEARL) Awards Nigeria has assured that it will uphold the standard that has set it apart as the most sought-after recognition in the Nigeria Financial & Capital Markets when the 25th edition of the event is staged next month.

Speaking in Lagos, President of the Awards Project, Tayo Orekoya stated that the Awards Board of Governors comprising first class, time-tested professionals of proven integrity; the Awards Central Working Committee and Secretariat are irrevocably committed to the high standard for which the Awards Project is renowned over the past almost three decades.

Orekoya opined that the PEARL Awards team conduct their duty with a great sense of dedication in line with international best practice to deliver Awards utilising clearly defined and published criteria based on verifiable empirical data.

He enthused that with the high level of integrity that the Award has built over time, it cannot afford to do less.

“Having successfully delivered for over twenty-five years covering the ultra sensitive Financial & Capital Markets, The PEARL Awards now sits in a class of its own as the ultimate reward and a badge of the highest standard possible.”

He reiterated that the endorsement of the apex ruling body, the Securities & Exchange Commission well over a decade now underpins the PEARL Awards identity as the most authoritative reward for outstanding corporate excellence in Nigeria.