  • Monday, 24th October, 2022

Ooni to Marry 6th Wife Today

Nigeria | 3 hours ago


The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi,  will today  marry his sixth wife, Temitope Adesegun, according to  Ooni’s spokesperson, Moses Olafare. The monarch had last married his fifth wife, who is Founder of African Fashion Week, Ronke Ademiluyi and a the great-granddaughter of the 48th Ooni of Ife, Ajagun Ademiluyi.

But in  Facebook post yesterday  Olafare said  the Ooni’s sixth wife-to-be, Adesegun, is a princess who hails from Ijebu land.

 Olafare wrote: “Olori Temitope Adesegun Ogunwusi an Ijebu Princess cum Ile-Ife Queen.“Tomorrow is the D-day.”

After his marriage to Naomi Silekunola failed in December 2021, the monarch has since married five women within  than two months. The queens are: Mariam Anako,  September 6, 2022; Elizabeth Akinmudai; Tobiloba Philips, October 9, 2022, Ashley Adegoke, October 14, 2022 and Ronke Ademiluyi, October 20, 2022.

