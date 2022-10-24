Okada Ban: Union to Issue Digital Identification to Members

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

In a bid to avoid an outright ban of commercial motorcyclists by the federal and states governments owing to unregulated activities of commercial motorcycles, the National Association of Motorcycle Owners and Riders (ROMAN) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has said that its members will soon be issued with digital identification that will ensure the end of criminality among them.

The association made this known yesterday in Abuja while sensitising its members on the impending punishment that await defaulters.

The National President of ROMAN, Alhaji Olusola Razaq, while speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the association inauguration of the FCT Executives, stated that the union under his leadership has engaged an ICT company to carry out a digital image capturing of all members nationwide for proper identification.

Olusola added: “The reason why we are here is to inaugurate the FCT executive ahead of the national reform exercises as ordered by the federal government. And like I said, we have gotten a company that will create a data base for our members. The move is to ensure that there is a proper identification of all members since there are other existing unions across the country.”

The ROMAN national president also revealed that it will soon seek national regulations that will ensure the establishment of an act in the National Assembly, adding that the reason why the activities of commercial motorcycle riders are being despised is due to unregulated operation nationwide.

According to him, “Gone are the days when Okada riders are used for political thuggery, with the hope that ROMAN will soon be seen as an association with good regulations and better welfare for its members.

“Carrying out the sensitisation programmes across the country before the year comes to an end remains a priority. We must stress here that Okada riders before now have been used and dumped by politicians who only use them during political campaigns.

“Of cause, we know that the new INEC electoral act perhaps does not give room for such anymore. So our efforts now is to ensure that Okada riders are well sensitised like every other Nigerian who can also live their normal lives like good citizens of this country. We are also negotiating with the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) and VIO on the issue of members getting their plate numbers and also to stop disobeying road rules to avoid road crashes and sudden deaths.

“We are also doing this to help millions of Nigerians out of poverty because many families have waited for white collar jobs endlessly. So what am saying is that commercial motorcycle has contributed and is still contributing in youths employment opportunities.”

Similarly, the Chairman of FCT ROMAN, Maharazu Yahaya, in his remark, also stated that the exercise was also in compliance with the strict order mandating every commercial motorcycle association in the FCT to ensure proper regulations for its members or face outright ban.

He said the inauguration of the new executives would ensure quick responses to all cases involving its members.

He also appealed for proper understanding between the riders and the leaders to ensure efficacy of all regulations, as such will enable them enjoy the business of commercial motorcycle business to the benefit of their families.