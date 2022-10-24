Ogun Establishes Enterprise Agency for Sustainable Development of MSMEs

Dike Onwuamaeze

The Ogun State Governor, Mr. Dapo Abiodun, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to establish the Ogun State Enterprise Development Agency (OGSEDA) and empower to develop sustainable Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and enhance their competitiveness.

Abiodun made the commitment in Abeokuta during a two-day public-private discussion on the establishment of the OGSEDA, where he stated that the state government had entered into a partnership with the German Agency for Development (GIZ) to establish the OGSEDA as a private sector focused agency that would aid the growth of MSMEs in the state.

The governor, who was represented by the Chief Economic Adviser and Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Dapo Okubadejo, said that GIZ has been working with the state government to set up the agency before the end of this year.

He added that the process of enacting a legislation that would provide the legal framework for the OGSEDA has started.

Abiodun also stated that the law would help the OGSEDA operate sustainably and further build on the gains recorded through the executive order he signed in 2019 for the implementation of the agency.

He said that the OGSEDA would “help in repositioning the MSMEs sub-sector to contribute towards an all-round socio-economic development of the state by boosting the state’s revenue, gross domestic product and improving the standard of living of the citizens through job and wealth creation.”

Also speaking, Commissioner for Industry, Trade and Investment, Mrs. Kikelomo Longe, said that the OGSEDA would aid the growth of MSMEs through capacity building, and position the MSMEs to access funds, provide market linkages and encourage more people to start their business.

In his contribution, Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Industry, Trade and Investment, Hon. Shola Adams, called for the draft bill on the establishment of the OGSEDA to be forwarded to the State House of Assembly.

Adams assured that the House would expedite action on the passage of the bill into law as well as ensure the members of the public are allowed to air their views on the bill.

In his remarks, the State Coordinator of GIZ, Mr. Stephen Dada, said that Ogun State was on course towards the establishment of the best enterprise development agency in the country that would run sustainably in line with best practices.