Obaseki: We Transformed Edo State by Investing in People, Technology

Ugo Aliogo

In a bid to boost the economic growth of Edo State Governor, the state Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, said in the search for solutions to advance the prosperity of the state, the administration decided to focus on developing its people, tapping into its rich cultural heritage, exploring its unique ecology to drive agricultural development, focus on exploiting technology and manufacturing.

He also noted that the state government invested in tourism and entertainment assets and leveraging its locational advantage to drive growth.

Obaseki, who disclosed this yesterday in Lagos during the Alaghodaro pre-Summit dinner in Lagos hinted that rather than wait for the federal government in the wake of economic uncertainties, the state has decided to step up and do things differently.

He maintained that the state government has moved its systems to an electronic platform, “I will be the last governor to sign papers in Edo. I sign all approvals in the state on the Oracle platform. Minimum wage is N40, 000 and we believe it is not enough.”

In his welcome address Chairman of Alaghodaro Limited/GTE, Dr. Asue Ighodalo, disclosed that the event was organized to engage with and seek private investors’ partnership and participation in driving the state’s 30-year development plan.

Ighodalo revealed that Edo State remains Nigeria’s best kept investment secret, he said the state government has created a conducive investment climate for investors by strengthening institutions and ensuring a reign of “peace, security and justice.”

According to Ighodalo, “In Edo State, we will continue to demonstrate our commitment to lead the charge. We do this because we understand unequivocally the potential of a state to create a groundswell of activities that can galvanize national economic renewal.

“It was this sort of thinking that grew the average GDP rate of our country to 8 percent between 1956 and 1963. In the last five years, Edo State has evolved dramatically. Governor Obaseki and his team have demonstrated by execution a clear and unwavering resolve to transform Edo State into Nigeria’s foremost investment destination with different signposts that include a technology village, a tourist hub and transformation of the state to Nigeria’s case study in human capacity development. This has been national and internationally recognized.”