NLPGA to Partner NLNG, NNPC for Uninterrupted Domestic LPG Supply

The Nigeria LPG Association (NLPGA) – the umbrella body for all stakeholders in the LPG industry has said that it will be partnering with Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) and NNPC Limited to commemorate its 15th anniversary of the Domestic Supply Obligation Program with an international Conference and Exhibition themed; “15 years of Domestic LPG Supply Intervention: Looking Back and Looking Forward.”

The event will hold on the 25th and 26th of October 2022 at Eko Hotels and Convention Center, Victoria Island, Lagos.

NLNG’s Domestic Supply Intervention, according to Mr. Felix Ekundayo, President of the NLPGA, created the much-needed foundation for what has grown over 1000 per cent, from a 60,000MT market in 2007 into a 1.3MT market and is still growing. One of the most important hallmarks of the intervention the NLPGA president said is that it drastically reduced supply disruptions and birthed several indigenous companies in Nigeria’s LPG market.

This 15th year anniversary which intersects with the Decade of Gas as announced by the Federal Government of Nigeria presents an auspicious time to celebrate the achievements of this program and deliberate on what opportunities a 200 million population presents especially in areas of Power Generation, Autogas, Agriculture and Technology as low hanging fruits.